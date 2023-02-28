Essence Beauty Awards: Shop editor-picked favorites in makeup, hair care and more

If you ever find yourself wondering which beauty products you should be adding to your routine, you can always count on beauty editors and industry experts to have your back. Thankfully, Essence is here to help this time around. They just announced the winners of the 2023 Essence Best in Black Beauty Awards, revealing the best-of-the-best in makeup, hair care, body care and more.

According to Essence, the extensive list features 85 tried-and-true products across categories that are vetted by their own editors. Danielle Cadet, Essence Magazine Executive Editor and Vice President of Content, stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her top picks for every part of your beauty routine. You'll find editor-favorites that include everything from a nourishing hair mask that prevents breakage to a firming body oil that promises to de-puff your skin and maintain moisture.

Keep reading to check out the seven featured products from the Essence Beauty Awards. And if you want to check out the full list of winning picks, you can view them all on Essence's website.

Essence 2023 Beauty Awards

Best skin care pick

Cadet says you'll want to protect your skin with Black Girl Sunscreen's latest and greatest SPF. According to the brand, this sunscreen is infused with glyercin, avocado and jojoba oil to help keep your skin hydrated and glowing. The brand also mentions that it's perfect for all skin types and tones, and it won't leave a white cast.

Best body care pick

If you're looking for a way to de-puff while feeling extremely moisturized, Cadet has the body oil for you. The brand says that this non-greasy formula contains a caffeine complex and algae extract that's said to make your skin feel firmer. And that's not all, according to a study conducted by the brand, 97 percent of product users said in just two weeks, they saw major improvement in their dry skin.

Best hair care pick

Cadet loves this hair mask for anyone who's looking to grow out their locks, or just needs some extra help in the hair department. According to Pattern Beauty, this multi-award-winning hair mask is infused with white tea and Manuka honey, which is meant to prevent breakage, excess shedding and provide your locks with the moisture it needs.

Best pick for nails

Dry weather and trips to the nail salon often take a toll on your nails, which is why experts says keeping your cuticles hydrated is important for nail health. Containing ingredients such as apricot, cottonseed and soybean oil, the brand says together this trifecta will help maintain moisture within your cuticles to help your nails feel their best.

Best makeup pick

Cadet loves this genius line of red lipsticks, adding that the brand formulated each shade of red with five distinct skin tones in mind. From a red velvet for deeper skin tones to maraschino cherry for a lighter tone, anyone can achieve a classic red lip. Plus, the brand says this liquid lipstick is a multitasker since it's infused with vitamin-rich ingredients to help restore dry and damaged lips.

Best pick for yourself

For a little self care, Cadet is a fan of these hand-poured and wood-wicked soy wax candles, which are created by Nigerian-American artist, Brittney Ifemembi. Cadet says each candle is ecologically responsible and made with renewable resources, not to mention they're a chic touch to any room. According to the brand, each candle contains three layers that reveal different fragrance notes, from lemon zest to jasmine.

Best pick for scent

According to Cadet, former Essence intern, Brianna Arps, created this luxury fragrance line, which happened to go on to win beauty awards across multiple editorial platforms. The brand says the scent contains a blend of "citrus-floral-woodsy" notes that adapt to your body's natural pheromones to create a scent that's unique to you.