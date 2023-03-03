Hollywood’s biggest night is approaching faster than the time it takes to stream one of your favorite movies. And hey, maybe your next favorite movie is among this year's nominees (or among the winners).

Yes, the 95th Academy Awards are coming soon to a screen near you. Questions abound. Will Steven Spielberg continue setting records with "The Fabelmans"? Will Cate Blanchett become one of the most-winning actors of all time for "Tár"? Will the cast of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" continue their streak?

There's only one way to find out: Watch the Oscars. Here is all the information you need to prepare for the 2023 ceremony.

When are the 2023 Oscars?

The show will take place Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This year, the ceremony will air on ABC. You can stream it on ABC.com or streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show in 2017 and 2018, is back for a third go ‘round as emcee for evening.

Jimmy Kimmel will the Academy Awards for a third time. Eddy Chen / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who is nominated for the Oscars?

You can find a full list here, while also checking out some snubs and surprises. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the pack with 11 nominations, while “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” each garnered nine.

Here are the nominees in some of the major categories:

Best picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Colin Farrell — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser — “The Whale”

Paul Mescal — “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy — “Living”

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are all nominated for their roles in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The film leads the field with 11 nominations. Alamy Stock Photo

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett — “Tár”

Ana de Armas — “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough — “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams — “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry — “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch — “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau — “The Whale”

Kerry Condon — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

"The Banshees of Inisherin" has nine Oscar nominations. Jonathan Hession / Searchlight Pictures

Will there be any performances?

Several of the best original songs will be performed. Rihanna, not even two months removed from performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, will add yet another high profile gig to her resume when she sings “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” Warren's 14th Oscar-nominated song.

David Byrne, Son Lux and best supporting actress nominee Stephanie Hsu will perform “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Rihanna will sing "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Who will be the presenters at the Oscars?

The first batch of presenters, announced March 2, include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

Anything else we should look out for?

Traditionally, the previous year’s acting winners to return to present corresponding awards next season, so, for example, the best actor winner will typically hand out the award for best actress.

There’s a little wrench in that plan this year because last year’s best actor, Will Smith, has been suspended from the ceremony for 10 years after he infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during last year's show.