Who has won the most Oscars of all time? Breaking down the award show's record-holders

The Academy Awards are approaching their 95th year. In the awards show's near century of existence, legends have been made, records have been set — and records have been broken.

Nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards, which premiere on March 12, 2023, set their own records.

With "The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg's collected movies have now received 146 Oscar noms, more than any other director's. Spielberg is now tied with William Wyler for directing the most best picture nominees (it's 13). “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the first film to have three Asian acting nominees in the same year.

And John Williams cemented his legacy as the most-nominated living person, with 53 nods. At nearly 91 years old, he's also the oldest nominee of all time.

The list goes on. But if you're looking for some of the historic winners, read on, and find a list of actors, creators and movies holding the most nominations and wins of all time.

What movies have won the most Oscars?

Three films are tied for having the most Oscar wins of all time.

'Ben Hur' (1959)

The first is "Ben-Hur" (1959), which follows a Jewish prince who is enslaved by the Romans. The movie received 12 nominations and won 11, including best picture.

'Titanic' (1997)

Nearly four decades after the release of "Ben-Hur," James Cameron’s "Titanic" would sweep the Oscars with 14 nominations and 11 wins. The epic romance, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was a box office heavyweight. It eventually became one of the highest grossing films of all time.

In addition to best picture and best director, Celine Dion's “My Heart Will Go On” also won for best song. The song itself debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for several weeks.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The 75th Academy Awards marked be the third time a single film would be tied with the most Oscars win.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," the final film in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, was nominated for 11 Oscars and won in every category. This unprecedented feat has yet to be repeated, putting "Return of the King" in a much coveted spot.

Who has won the most Oscars?

Katharine Hepburn has won the most acting Academy Awards

The late Katharine Hepburn won four best actress Academy Awards and was nominated 12 times. The four films that solidified her legacy are "Morning Glory" (1933), "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner" (1967), "The Lion in Winter" (1968) and "On Golden Pond" (1981).

Daniel Day-Lewis is also a record-holder

Known for embodying his characters fully through method acting, Daniel Day-Lewis is the only actor in history to have earned three best actor awards. He trails only Hepburn.

Nominated six times, Lewis’ first Oscar win came from the 1989 film “My Left Foot,” in which he played an artist with cerebral palsy. In 2008, Lewis scored his next Best Actor win for his turn as a ruthless oilman in “There Will Be Blood.” His final win arrived in 2013 for the film “Lincoln,” another best actor win. In the film Lewis played the titular president, Abraham Lincoln.

Walt Disney has won the most Oscars ever

Walt Disney has won the most Oscars ever. With 59 nominations and 22 wins, the late famed producer paved his way through shepherding iconic animated films such as "Dumbo" (1941) and "Pinnocchio" (1940).

Disney’s first win was in 1932 for the short animated film "Flowers and Trees," which was the first time an animated film had achieved such a feat.

Who has the most nominations ever?

Meryl Streep has the most acting nominations of all time

The legendary actor Meryl Streep has been nominated a record-setting 21 times.

Streep won three of those acting awards — twice for best actress and once for best supporting actress. She won her first Oscar for best supporting actress in the 1979 film "Kramer vs. Kramer." In 1983, Streep garnered her first Best Actress award for "Sophie’s Choice." Her second win would come from "The Iron Lady" (2012), in which she played former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Composer John Williams has the most nominations of any living person

John Williams, a critically acclaimed composer, is the most Oscar nominated living person. Williams’ body of work is composed of iconic film scores, ranging from "The Empire Strikes Back" to "Jaws." His other works include "Schindler’s List," "E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Walt Disney is the most nominated person of all time

In addition to having won the most Oscars, the Disney founder has been nominated for the most awards, with 59 in total.

Who won the most awards in one night?

Bong Joon Ho won four Oscars for “Parasite" in 2020, tying with a record Walt Disney set in 1954. The South Korean director picked up best director, best international film, best original screenplay and best picture.