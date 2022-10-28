Rihanna returns to music with powerful new ballad 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna has returned to music, releasing her first original song as a solo artist after six years.

Created for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the new song — titled "Lift Me Up" — was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement, according to Variety. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Fans of the 34-year-old singer, who have been eagerly awaiting her return to music, seemed to love the haunting, simple melody of the ballad paired with the powerful lyrics.

"These lyrics and vocals are just so beautiful, Rihanna just knows how and when to release songs that I need, when I really need them," one person commented on YouTube. "Thank you for being that constant source of love and uplifting presence over the years, Rih!"

Another wrote, "The song is beautiful. Rihanna’s voice is beautiful and the lyrics are art, love, everything️‍️‍."

'Lift Me Up' lyrics

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me close

Safe and sound

Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me in the warmth of your love

When you depart, keep me safe

Safe and sound

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me close

Safe and sound

Drowning in an endless sea

Take some time and stay with me

Keep me in the strength of your arms

Keep me safe

Safe and sound

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me safe

Safe and sound

Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me safe

We need light, we need love

(Lift me up) Lift me up in your arms

(Hold me down) I need love, I need love, I need love

(Keep me close) Hold me, hold me

(Safe and sound) Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

(Lift me up) Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

(Hold me down) Hold me, hold me

(Keep me safe) We need light, we need love