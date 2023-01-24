IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2023 Oscar nominations: See the full list of Academy Award nominees

The ceremony is scheduled for March 12, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host for a third time.
90th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
The 95th annual Academy Awards is taking place on Sunday, March 12.Kurt Krieger / Corbis via Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced Jan. 24.

The Oscars will take place Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will air live on ABC and will also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the annual awards gala in 2017 and 2018, will return to host the show for the third time.

Here's a look at the nominees for this year's Academy Awards.

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau — "The Whale"

Kerry Condon — "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis — "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”


BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Angela Bassett, right, in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."Eli Ade' / Marvel Studios
From left, Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Keeley Karsten, Julia Butters and Sophia Kopera in "The Fabelmans."
Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Keeley Karsten, Julia Butters and Sophia Kopera in "The Fabelmans."Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Cate Blanchett in Tar, 2022.
Cate Blanchett in "Tar."Alamy
Austin Butler as Elvis.
Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in "Elvis."Alamy Stock Photo
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."Focus Features

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.