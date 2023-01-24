Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced Jan. 24.

The Oscars will take place Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will air live on ABC and will also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the annual awards gala in 2017 and 2018, will return to host the show for the third time.

Here's a look at the nominees for this year's Academy Awards.

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau — "The Whale"

Kerry Condon — "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis — "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Focus Features

