All the stars presenting and performing at the 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars are just around the corner, airing live on March 12 on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the night will be packed with appearances from your favorite movie stars as they gather to celebrate the cinematic highlights of the year (and maybe set a few records).

The night will be replete with performances of Oscar-nominated songs, including Rihanna for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu for from This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Who knows? Maybe Austin Butler will surprise us with a turn from "Elvis."

Curious to know who else will be taking the stage as presenters and performers? Keep reading to find out more.

Here are all the artists performing at the 2023 Oscars

Rihanna

After her headline-making Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna is back for another anticipated performance on live TV. The singer-songwriter will take the stage to sing the Oscar nominated song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

This is her first Oscar nomination.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren

Sofia Carson, actress and singer, will be accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” from "Tell It Like A Woman."

David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux

Also, on the list of performers for this year's Oscars is multi=hyphenate David Byrne, actor Stephanie Hsu and music trio Son Lux. They will perform "This Is A Life” from "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava

Sipligunj and Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing “Naatu Naatu” from "RRR." The song inspired a viral dance number.

All the stars taking the stage as presenters

On March 2, the Academy released the first batch of presenters. This list will get longer as the event gets closer.

Riz Ahmed

Emily Blunt

Glenn Close

Jennifer Connelly

Ariana DeBose

Samuel L. Jackson

Dwayne Johnson

Michael B. Jordan

Troy Kotsur

Jonathan Majors

Melissa McCarthy

Janelle Monáe

Deepika Padukone

Questlove

Zoe Saldaña

Donnie Yen

ABC also announced on March 3 that Model Ashley Graham, actor Vanessa Hudgens and multihyphenate Lilly Singh will host “Countdown to the Oscars.