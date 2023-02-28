Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's relationship timeline has played out on red carpets

There's a new Hollywood couple in the spotlight: Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber.

The "Elvis" actor was first spotted in December 2021 taking a yoga class with the model, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, sparking rumors the two could be dating.

Butler, 31, and Gerber, 21, have made quite a few public appearances since going public with their relationship (PDA included.) At the 2022 Met Gala, the two shared a kiss at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase.

Butler, who is nominated for best actor at the 2023 Academy Awards, previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nine years. Their relationship ended in January 2020, around the time that Butler began his role for "Elvis." He credits part of his success in the role to Hudgens.

“We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me,” Butler told the Los Angeles Times.

Gerber was previously linked to "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi, 25. The two called off their relationship a month before Gerber was spotted with Butler.

Butler and Gerber have kept details of their relationship out of the public eye, but have showed up on red carpets. Keep reading for a timeline of what we know about their relationship.

May 2021: Gerber opens up about her relationship pattern

A few months before Butler and Gerber were first spotted together, Gerber spoke about how her lack of a typical high school experience lead to her tendency to date people older than her. Butler is 10 years older than Gerber.

“I was doing Fashion Month, but I was so young I had kissed, like, only one person. I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything,” Gerber, who was 19 at the time, told Elle Australia. “And so I tended to date older people because those were the people I was around. And I got put in situations where one day I’d wake up and be like, How did I get here? I have no idea what I’m doing, and I need help. And being able to ask for that help was amazing. That’s what real growing up means, not being afraid to ask.”

March 2022: Butler and Gerber make first public appearance together

After a few photographed outings (including a yoga date), Butler and Gerber stepped out together at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party in L.A, per People. Butler donned an all-black suit, while Gerber wore a gold fringe crop top and multi-color sparkly skirt.

May 2022: The two shared kisses at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival

Butler and Gerber made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. At the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase, the couple shared a kiss.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber in 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum

The same month Gerber attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival for "Elvis" premiere. At the event, People reported, the two shared another kiss.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler depart the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

During an interview with GQ in May, Butler declined to comment on his relationship.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he said when questioned about their romance. “But thank you for providing the space.”

July 2022: Gerber's arm is spotted in one of Butler’s photoshoots

Gerber made a guest appearance in Butler's photoshoot for VMAN's fall/winter 2022 issue. Her arms, which are identifiable by her “I know” wrist tattoo, are wrapped around Butler's neck.

Gerber is not mentioned in the cover story.

December 2022: Butler poses for a photo with Gerber's family

Butler attended Celine’s fashion show at the Wiltern Theatre in L.A. where Gerber was a model, per The Hollywood Reporter. At the show, Butler was photographed with Gerber’s family.

Butler with Rande Gerber, Presley Walker Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Austin Butler and Travis Jackson in 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for CELINE

January 2023: The couple a share backstage kiss at the Golden Globes

After Butler's Golden Globe win for best actor in a drama motion picture, he shared a romantic kiss with Gerber backstage, as captured in a TikTok video from the French outlet Gala.

A few days prior, Butler had told Entertainment Tonight his date to the event was his sister.

“I’m going to bring my sister,” Butler told the outlet. The decision was “hard, (but) she’s my one and only sister, so it’ll be nice to be with her.”

At the event, Butler was also asked if he has any advice for Elordi — Gerber's ex — who is set to step into the role of Elvis Presley for the upcoming Sofia Coppola film, "Priscilla," based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me."

"I just wish him all the best," Butler told Variety. "We haven't spoken, but I hope he has a great time."