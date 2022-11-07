And the next Oscars host is ... Jimmy Kimmel!

On Monday, Nov. 7, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed that the late night talk show host will return to MC the annual awards gala in 2023.

"Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel," read a post from the Academy's official Twitter account. "Welcome back!"

Kimmel took on hosting duties twice before, once for the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 and again for the 90th the following year.

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a press release. “We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

And Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, noted that having Kimmel take on the leading role once more was "a dream come true."

Jimmy Kimmel hosts The 90th Oscars on March 4, 2018. Ed Herrera / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor," Erwich added. "And we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars."

In his own response, Kimmel celebrated landing the gig, while joking about the fact he might not have been the first choice.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," he said. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

Kimmel is no doubt also grateful to be working alongside a variety industry talents on Hollywood's biggest night, which will include his wife and former “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” producer, Molly McNearney, who'll serve as an executive producer.

See Kimmel's hosting "threepeat" when the 95th Oscars are held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.