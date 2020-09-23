Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The beginning of fall means it's time for the return of pumpkin spice lattes, warm nights by the fire and of course, sweater weather! While some of you may be a little sad that summer is in our rearview mirror, you can now get excited about all the new fall fashion you can rock this season.

In an effort to help you revamp your cold-weather wardrobe, we rounded up some of the best fall sweaters on the market. Whether you're looking for chic budget-friendly options, a new cashmere number or a few basic sweaters to layer — we've got you covered!

We're totally loving the look of this Elizabeth and James Open-Stitch Sweater from Kohls. It's less than $20 and comes in four different colors, including beige, black, purple and burgundy.

This chunky turtleneck sweater would look great with your go-to jeans, a brown leather bag and matching booties. It's available in 14 shades and patterns, including this fall-friendly striped option.

Off-the-shoulder sweaters are a totally chic look that will go with a variety of pants and skirts. This style from Amazon comes in plenty of neutral shades like black, white, brown and more.

For a classic option, consider this versatile sweater from Francesca's. The pullover design makes it super easy to throw on with your favorite leggings, and it comes in both gray and olive green.

This Kimono-style cardigan is a staple that you'll love having in your closet this fall and winter! It has over 1,300 reviews on Amazon and comes in over 10 different colors.

For those who like to dress up for their zoom calls but don't want to sacrifice comfort, consider this sweater blazer from J. Crew Factory. It comes in black, white, brown and red.

This crew-neck sweater from Old Navy would look perfect when paired with a denim jacket. It's available in seven different colors, including this black-and-white striped design.

This cardigan sweater from Madewell is made with a super-cozy yarn to give a nostalgic '90s feel. You can buy it in light blue, black or brown.

This long-line open-front sweater would pair well with a fall dress or a pair of distressed jeans and ballerina flats. Snag this budget-friendly find in eight different colors, including this light-pink option.

This sweater-jacket is a perfect summer-to-fall transition piece thanks to its thick cotton material. It comes in fall-ready shades of beige, white, black and green.

If you're looking for a tasteful crop-top sweater, you can't go wrong with this pick from Topshop. It's made with a cozy and fuzzy-textured material, and the cropped fit gives a modern vibe that would look great with your favorite high-waisted jeans.

While so many of us usually lean into our black colored clothing once it gets cold, a pop of color once in a while is always a nice change of pace! This bright pink cowl-neck sweater from Anthropologie is both sophisticated and fun.

This striped pullover sweater from Madewell gives all the fall weather feels! It's currently on sale for $10 off and available in sizes XXS to 3X.

For a more traditional and classic option, consider this cable-knit sweater from L.L. Bean. It's made in 10 different colors, including this fun shade of blue that's perfect for winter.

If you want a trendy sweater but don't necessarily want to spend a lot of money, this Asvivid cardigan is a great choice. Try leaving it unbuttoned with a solid colored T-shirt for a casual-chic look.

We love this L.L. Bean turtleneck because it's designed to be extra soft thanks to the high-quality cotton-cashmere material.

Everlane's cashmere V-neck sweater is extremely well-loved with over 1,100 reviews on the brand's website. You can snag this staple item in green, white, navy blue and more.

Take a walk on the wild side this fall with this fun leopard cardigan from J. Crew Factory. It's currently 60% off the original price and available in sizes XXS to 3X.

If you live in leggings, then you'll definitely appreciate this chic tunic-sweater made by LC Lauren Conrad. It comes in gray, ivory and burnt orange.

This relaxed-fit turtleneck sweater by H&M would pair well with jeans, leggings or even a skirt and tights. You can pick up this number in white or gray.

