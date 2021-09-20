Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Blazers are not just for the office anymore. Nowadays, it seems like the trendy jacket style is everywhere — and on everyone. From celebrities to your next-door neighbor, blazers have become a part of our everyday wardrobe for their versatility and year-round appeal. Even better, they are perfect for pairing with everything from shorts to jeans.

I've avoided incorporating blazers into my wardrobe mostly because I've struggled to find one that is a true multitasker. The only three blazers that I own are either too heavy to wear on warm days, fit me awkwardly or are simply too nice to wear for an everyday look. But, while watching a "back-to-routine" Tune-up Tuesday segment last month, I spotted a sleek yet casual option that seemed to check all of my boxes — plus, the price was just right.

Tailored looks are in right now

Right now, we can all admit that our fashion choices fall somewhere between wanting to get dressed up and wanting to stay comfortable, right? Last month, Zanna Roberts Rassi shared that oversized tailoring is the fancy-comfy trend that will be everywhere this fall, and I'm more than happy to say that this blazer fits the bill. It might not necessarily be advertised as "oversize," but it's loose enough to move around in and the silhouette looks just the same as an oversized blazer.

But let's not forget about the details. It features a single front button, which makes it easy to take on and off, and two front pockets that are actually functional — they're the perfect size to hold my phone. I love the slight padding in the shoulder, which flatters my figure but doesn't come off as full-on "power shoulder."

I wish the brand made pants in the same style and color so I could wear them with this blazer — matching sets are having a big moment, and not just in activewear. But, for now, I'll stick to pairing it with flowy pants and jeans.

It's a wear-with-anything kind of piece

My issue with most blazers I've come across is that I can only bend my arms so far until it feels like my elbows are going to break through the fabric. However, this one is made from polyester and spandex, which naturally gives it a little bit of stretch. That's not to say it feels like elastic — it feels sturdy and well-made — but I have enough room to move my arms without feeling restrained.

And though it's sleek and looks polished enough to wear to the office, the relaxed fit also means that I can wear it with bike shorts and a T-shirt (yes, that's a thing) and feel just as trendy as an Instagram influencer. However, I think I'd prefer to throw on slacks and a blouse and use this Cicy Bell Casual Blazer as the finishing touch to a look that I can (eventually) wear to the office.

It's perfect for fall (or any season, really)

Where I live, the period between late August and mid-September means that the mornings feel appallingly chilly, but by noon, the temperature is soaring. Layering is a must during this time of year, and this blazer is perfect for it. It can be worn over a light shirt at the beginning of the day to help keep you warm, taken off during a warm alfresco lunch and then throw on again for dinner when the temperature drops again.

If you're worried about blazer fatigue this fall, you shouldn't be. Since it comes in 18 different colors (including neutrals, bold colors and colors that land somewhere in-between, like this dark green style), you can grab it in the styles that fit your wardrobe best to maximize multiple outfit combinations throughout the season. I know that's what I'll be doing!

