As the temperature cools down and the leaves begin to change colors, we’ve got one thing on our mind: fall manicures! After months of rocking bright neons and delicate pastels, we're ready for a change of pace.

This fall, the name of the game is depth and dimension and we're on the hunt for the perfect nail polish to achieve the look. We consulted top manicurists to find out what colors they're craving this season. From deep green and navy to bright orange and gray, these are the polishes topping their wishlists.

"If you're looking for fun a spin on typical fall colors, this lacquer is a happy choice! It's lush and rich, with the perfect touch of forest green for the fall season," said manicurist Sarah Chue.

"Deep purples are one of my go-to shades the moment that first leaf falls. This deep hue has a micro-shimmer to it, making it appear extra shiny and luxurious," manicurist and nail artist Julie Kandalec told TODAY.

"This beetroot red is gorgeous," said manicurist Christina Aviles Aude. "So you get a stunning red that will last you all fall/winter ... plus it goes on really smoothly."

"It's a gorgeous bluish grey thats semimatte, for people who like a darker shade for fall but would prefer something a bit different," said nail artist Alicia Torello.

"Everyone loves black, but sometimes the color gets a bit old. Switching things up with this mystic dark blue allows for a playful, moody look. It's a great choice for those who are afraid of color but are open to change in this approaching season," said manicurist and founder of Vanity Projects Rita de Alencar Pinto.

"I just love this color for autumn! The color of pumpkin and spice makes everything nice and cozy," said manicurist Shigeko Taylor.

"This is a more dusty version than the classic pastelyou may have been wearing this summer and a fun option for fall," Torello explained.

"I love a good gray lacquer when the cooler weather arrives. Deborah Lippmann's 'Grey Day' serves an alternative chic, 'nude' look. The brand is safe, seven-free of dangerous chemicals, and best of all, cruelty free," Chue told TODAY.

"This subtle ashy pink adds a pop of color to any neutral outfit and looks great on multiple skin tones," de Alencar Pinto said.

"This is a really chic fall option that's a bit different than your go-to nude and goes great with every skin tone," Torello explained.

"This color is great if you're looking for a fun pop of color," Aviles Aude said. "The formula makes this teal easier to apply than others I’ve worked with and the color has just enough warmth to make it super cool for fall."

"When doing a neutral, I always lean to one with a warmer undertone, like this flattering pinky-rose from vegan brand Zoya," Kandalec suggested.

"This neutral color goes with everything and is perfect for when the weather begins to transition," de Alencar Pinto told TODAY.

"It's the deep metallic you never knew you needed and kind of like an antique penny for your fingertips," Kandalec said of this shiny shade. "I love this on both fair, medium and dark skin tones alike."

"Burgundy is always the best autumn color. It looks cool and sexy with cute fall clothing trends," Taylor said.

