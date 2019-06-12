At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We never really need an excuse to paint our nails but when summer rolls around, inspiration really strikes! After all, it's pedicure season, and we're ready to show off our polished toes (and fingers!) in some summer-ready colors.

With so many colors available, it can be hard to nail down the right hue for you, so we consulted celebrity manicurists to see what nail polishes they're coveting this summer.

1. Essie "Strike a Rose," $9, Ulta

"It's a pink-red color that goes easily from day to night but also looks nice and bright for the summer! Application is easy without streaking and it's got a creamy consistency," said celebrity manicurist Elle.

2. OPI "Gelato on My Mind," $10, Ulta

"I am always drawn to a mint blue mani in the summer because it makes me feel cooler in the hot temps! This shade is a nice splash of color, especially on the toes," said manicurist/nail artist Julie Kandalec.

3. Nails Inc. "Living your best life," $11, Amazon

"Yellows can be tricky to paint with, and usually paint unevenly. This one, however, is highly pigmented and goes on smoothly and easily. The bright bold color looks great on almost any skin tone, and is sure to bring a smile to your face," said manicurist Merrick Fisher.

4. Deborah Lippmann Liquid Metal Gel Lab Polish Set, $36, Sephora

"This limited edition set is for the bold at heart! The metallic, chrome-like colors reflect perfectly off the summer rays. The polishes are also vegan, and free of harsh chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene and parabens,"said manicurist Sarah Chue.

5. Smith & Cult "Powder Posse," $18, Amazon

"Powder Posse is a light opaque pinkish mauve skin tone that is flattering to most. It's great for transitional seasons and easily paired with brighter or darker colors for toes or accent nails. This polish goes on like a dream, achieving almost full coverage on the first coat, and I get six to seven days out of a manicure with it," said manicurist Gina Viviano.

6. Zoya Naked Manicure Kit, $25, Ulta

"This set is wonderful for women who just want a simple nude color, and includes six shades for different skin tones. The colors are just beautiful and are some of my favorites when I'm on set for beauty photoshoots," said manicurist Martha Fekete.

7. Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro "I Like it Like That," $20, Nordstrom

"During the summer I love the look of a sheer, shimmer polish. It gives my nails a healthy glow with something extra, plus it looks amazing layered over other colors (like white!). Deborah Lippmann’s Gel Lab Pro line is amazing because you get all the benefits of gel polish (long wear, high shine) without the time consuming removal process," said manicurist Chelsea King.

8. Essie “Tangoed in Love,” $9, Ulta

"Bright colors like yellow have been popular since this spring, so I see the trend continuing into summer with another bright color: purple. This polish from Essie’s new summer collection has an electric neon purple tone," said celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo.

9. Nails Inc. 12pm Somewhere, $11, Sephora

"This is a super cute neon purple that will look great on any skin tone," said manicurist Fleury Rose.

10. OPI Summer 2019 Neon Collection, $10 each, Amazon

“I’m currently obsessed with the retro trend in fashion, and OPI’s new neon collection nails it. The collection consists of six shades that can be bold, but simple at the same time. For instance: a classic French manicure with a neon twist!" said manicurist Chi Phan.

11. CND Vinylux "Palm Deco," $7, Walmart

"I love using CND Vinylux polish on my clients because it is so easy to use and dries in about five minutes! When I’m working on red carpet events, it’s usually a quick turnaround for my clients. My favorite color for the summer season, believe it or not, is a rich green color called Palm Deco. It’s a gorgeous rich shade that is perfect for transitioning to fall," said manicurist Vanessa McCullough.

12. Essie "Tiers of Joy," $9, Ulta

"When I first saw this color, I squealed with joy. I’m super happy that iridescents are making a comeback, and am overjoyed that this one is buildable, meaning you can wear it alone, or over another dark, blue or purple opaque color for a deeper evening look," Kandalec said.

13. Essie Gel Couture "Rock the Runway," $11, Ulta

"This is the perfect red for all skin tones and a perfect summer color on fingers and toes. It lasts long, especially when used with a top coat, and the formula isn't bad for your nails like typical gel manicures," Fekete said.

14. Zoya "Presley," $10, Ulta

"Mauve taupe is the new nude! This shade is so flattering for all skin tones, yet it's not a flat and boring neutral. Also it’s a vegan brand," Kandalec said.

15. OPI "Baby, Take a Vow," $13, Amazon

"This creamy light pink goes perfect with a summertime tan!" Rose said.

16. Revlon Color Stay Gel Envy Lingerie "Lacey Rose Gold," $8, Amazon

"Metallic colors like this show off sun-kissed skin no matter what your skin tone is. This is a great pedicure color and works well from the office to an evening out!" Elle said.

