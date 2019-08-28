At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

When it comes to rocking summer manis, there's only one rule: the brighter, the better! But when summer starts to wind down, finding a weather-appropriate nail polish can be challenging.

If you're not quite ready to fully embrace fall, but still want to get a kick-start on the season ahead, there are plenty of nail polish shades that let you gradually welcome the cooler days. To help you rock that transitional period in style, we got top manicurists to recommend their favorite end of summer nail polishes.

Now paint on, pretties!

"It's the perfect color for the end of summer! Against the summery sun's reflection, it makes a pretty and bold statement," said manicurist Sarah Chue.

2. CND Vinylux in Mercurial

"I love a metallic silver or gold to transition into fall. It’s still cute and shiny at the beach, but also looks nice when the weather starts to cool down," said manicurist Fleury Rose.

"Jewel tones are perfect for a late summer mani. It’s the perfect segue color if you don’t quite want to go full on fall with your nails yet," said manicurist Gerry Holford.

"This is a holographic pewter that suits most skin tones, and will match almost any outfit. The fine glitter particles also help mask any chips that may occur, allowing for a longer wearing manicure," said manicurist Merrick Fisher.

"A metallic mani is fun and creative and allows you a little artistic freedom if you have to play it safe during the day," Holford told TODAY.

"A camo green polish is definitely something that can go from summer to fall with the right elements. This color is so grungy-good, I love it!" said Rose.

"Gold is a nice between-seasons color, and you can use it as an accent nail as well," said nail artist Kayo Higuchi.

"Got a tan over the summer? Seek out a color that's not too bright to go with your golden skin tone," Higuchi suggested.

"Before rocking the darker reds of autumn and winter, I like to squeeze in bright colors like this lush, fiery red," Chue explained.

"I’m a big supporter of the glitter-all-year mindset when it comes to nails, so I absolutely love this coppery shade that transitions well between seasons," Rose told TODAY.

"A nude pedicure is very chic during the summer, and can last into the fall. If you’re adventurous with your footwear, you’ll have perfectly groomed toes that don’t clash with your sandals and an opaque nude is perfect with a golden tan," Holford suggested.

"Excited about the fall but not quite ready yet? Pick a nice in-between hue that's not too bright, not too dark," Higuchi recommended.

"Orange works well with every skin tone. For me it is a summer staple and towards the end of the season, its warmer tone allows wearability into the fall season," Holford explained.

"Plum is another great jewel tone that's perfect for this transitional season, and it looks beautiful on the toes. It’s gorgeous with all skin tones and looks great with a tan," Holford told TODAY.

So go ahead, squeeze in a last pedicure in one of these pretty shades before it's time to put away the sandals!

