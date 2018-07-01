9 trendy sandals that are actually comfortable

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It's officially sandal season — time to showcase your new pedicure in chic summer footwear.

And, we're happy to announce that you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Whether you're a fan of gladiators or wedges, flip-flops or slides, beachwear or just walking shoes, we've picked the best summer sandals for everyone and every budget.

So, unlace those winter boots and kick back in our picks. Your feet will thank us.

1. Slide sandal, $69, Everlane

This might be the most perfect, durable and comfortable slide we've ever worn. The style matches with everything, and Everlane lets you chose what price you pay for the shoes. Cool!

2. Ancient Greek Estia wrap sandal, $225, Nordstrom