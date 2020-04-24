Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Since many of us won't be able to spend Mother's Day with our mom this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a unique and special gift is a great way to bring a smile to her face. And nothing says "I love and appreciate you" like a personalized Mother's Day gift made just for her.

From personalized jewelry for mom to an engraved family recipe cutting board, our list includes a plethora of great options that are bound to make your mom smile.

No matter what personalized gift you treat your mother to, she'll certainly hold onto the meaningful memory for years to come.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on the links below:

Custom Mother's Day Gifts

To thank your mom for making home where the heart is, get her a custom watercolor house portrait of your childhood house. After all, there's no place like home!

Turn sweet snapshots into a gift your mom will use and love all year long. Each time she turns the page, she'll be reminded of all the fun memories you and your family have created over the years.

If you're thinking of buying your mom some tech from Apple, make your gift even more special by personalizing it. Apple offers free engraving and gift wrapping for many of its products including their AirPods and iPads.

Send a special delivery to your mom with a message of love for her keep for years to come. You can customize this wooden postcard to include whatever message and names you want. It comes in both natural wood and red wood colors.

If your mom has stacks of your old drawings piled up, put one to good use and display it on a handcrafted plate from UncommonGoods. The manufacturer uses a slip-casting method to trace the artwork. They then carve it into the surface and the artwork is set forever so you can enjoy it at dinner for years to come.

Does your mom love to cook? If so, she'll love this personalized bamboo cutting board that allows you to title any name and two lines of text underneath for the ultimate gift.

An even more touching option is this custom cutting board that you can have one of your most sacred family recipes engraved onto.

Many mothers have a connection to the town they raised their children in. This nostalgic throw pillow is a thoughtful and sweet way for you to remind her how much you care.

If you aren't able to celebrate Mother's Day with your mom and family this year, send her one of these home state candles as a reminder of your home state.

Stock mom's linen closet with these beautifully embroidered plush towels. For an extra $10, you can have them monogrammed for a custom touch.

Who wouldn't love a high-quality suitcase for Mother's Day? Away Luggage offers its customers the opportunity to customize most of their products with a hand-painted monogram. If she already has a favorite suitcase, the brand also makes a $10 leather luggage tag that can be stamped with her initials.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

If she loves her jewelry, she'll appreciate this personalized jewelry case. Add your meaningful three-letter design in a variety of color combinations.

Customize this pouch with one of your mother's special mantras to encourage her every time she opens the bag. It's the perfect size to store cosmetics or other everyday essentials.

This Madewell Leather Tote bag has a classic and versatile design. For non-insider members, engraving the bag is $10 but if you decide to join Madewell's email subscription list, you can get the service for free.

If she loves to use her planner, give it a personalized upgrade with a custom front and back cover. This Etsy shop has a bunch of beautiful covers for a variety of different brands.

This beautiful pink vegan leather cosmetics case is the perfect gift for those just looking for a simple personalized gift. You buy it blank and choose the lettering of your choice.

This luxurious monogrammed cheese board would be great for your Mother's Day brunch at home. It's made out of high-quality marble and will instantly elevate her charcuterie game.

This customized robe from Pottery Barn pairs well with a Mother's Day gift basket filled with spa essentials. It comes in a crisp white and light gray, and is made from organic cotton to provide extra warmth after a cozy bath.

Help your mom get extra cozy while watching her favorite shows on the couch with this personalized fringe throw blanket from Pottery Barn.

This unique family portrait would look great in any home. The artist uses pebbles, pieces of wood, seashells, flowers and more to create a nature-inspired portrait.

If you have family members scattered all over the world, this personalized signpost from UncommonGoods is a thoughtful and charming way for Mom to keep them all in one place.

Make your mom laugh with this hilarious pair of "Mom's Favorite" photo socks. You can choose from over 12 different colors and can upload any image of your choice.

If she loves her dog just as much as her kids, consider this dog portrait phone case from Etsy. You simply upload a photo of choice, share the pet's name, choose the font color and the artist will send you a draft within 48 hours for you to review.

Another phone case option is this sleek design with her name on it. This fun Baublebar iPhone case comes in over a dozen colors and designs to give your mom's smartphone a fashion-forward flair.

With summer just around the corner, she'll be venturing to the park or pool for downtime. Help her prepare for warm weather with a monogrammed beach tote from L.L. Bean.

Calling all gardeners! This is the perfect gift for any mother who loves her garden. This family engraved garden stone looks great in a garden, mulch bed or entryway.

Mother's Day Mugs

If you're on the fence about a totally custom Mother's Day gift, opt for something initialed, like this bestselling Art Deco-inspired mug from Anthropologie.

If you're looking for an extra unique Mother's Day gift, you may want to check out this mug from Shutterfly. After uploading a photo and making your purchase, you'll have a mug that reveals a photo with one hot-water (or coffee!) pour.

This adorable "Dog Mom" mug is perfect for any dog lover. With dozens of breeds and designs to choose from, your mom is bound to smile while drinking her morning coffee.

Personalized Mother's Day Jewelry

BaubleBar has a slew of custom jewelry options for mom, including this unique necklace. The personalized acrylic pendant is fun and easy to pair with almost anything in her closet.

These cursive stacking name rings are the perfect way for mom to show off all her children. The rings are available in gold, silver, or rose gold and are specifically designed for stacking. You can even add special symbols like hearts and stars.

This delicate gold initial chain would look great on its own or paired with her other daily necklaces. The delicate piece is made with gold plating, glass stones and a brass chain.

This family birthstone ring from Zales is a fun and creative option. The ring can fit up to five different birthstones and will remind mom of all of her loved ones every time she looks down.

This piece of fine jewelry made by Maya Brenner is on the expensive side, but the bestseller is a splurge-worthy necklace. You can choose up to three different letters to delicately hang on the 14K gold chain.

This necklace is made with a mix of sterling silver and gold plate. You can customize it with two, three or four names in one of six fonts for the perfect accessory for any outfit.

Finding the perfect gift can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY can help. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we have gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!