You learned all of the best beauty lessons from your mom. She's the person who taught you the importance of regularly applying SPF and who shared the curl-saving bedtime hack that you still use to this day.

And now that you've got your own beauty routine on lock, it's time to return the favor. So this Mother's Day, pamper Mom (aka, the OG beauty influencer) with skin care and beauty gifts that you know she'll use time and time again.

Whether she wants to up her anti-aging routine or perfect her on-the-go makeup routine, we found 18 beauty gifts that every Mom will love.

Your mom missed out on a lot of beauty sleep when you were a baby (and she won't let you forget it). Make it up to her with this set, which includes a silk pillow, mask and scrunchie for a luxurious sleeping experience. The soft material is said to be gentler on skin and hair, so she'll wake up feeling ready to take on the day.

This insanely popular treatment deserves a spot in your mom's hair care routine. The concentrated formula reduces breakage and strengthens strands to help her locks look and feel healthier. Need more convincing? It's a reviewer favorite, with more than 57,000 five-star reviews, and one Shop TODAY editor swears by the product to help tame frizz.

If she's never tried a lip mask, she's in for a special treat. She can apply this hydrating mask before bed, to soothe and soften her lips overnight. It's made with a Berry Mix Complex that provides a dose of vitamin C and antioxidants and leaves a tasty fruity flavor behind.

Your mom may not be on TikTok, but she'll definitely appreciate having this self-tanner on hand. Users on the app love this brand, and she will, too, since it's super easy to use. She can add a few drops to her favorite moisturizer and slather it all over to get a natural-looking glow.

Olive & June's bestselling Pedi System will give her everything she needs to master the at-home manicure. Along with a foot file, clippers, a hydrating serum and more, you can choose six colors of the brand's long-lasting polish to complete the kit. The best part? Through May 10, you can use the code TODAY20 to get 20% off.

Gua sha, a traditional Chinese medicine technique, has been making waves in the beauty world as a way to smooth, lift and tone skin. And she can try out the beauty practice with this top-rated set. Every time she uses it, she'll feel like she's getting a luxurious facial. Not to mention, the rose quartz tools will look beautiful sitting on her bathroom counter.

This crazy-looking mask took the internet by storm, and it's easy to see why. It looks a little creepy when you put it on, but according to the brand, the 15-minute at-home facial will reduce fine lines, visibly lift skin and improve skin texture. The pack comes with eight Zombie face masks, so this gift will double as a fun activity to do together.

Revlon's Volumizer Hair Dryer is a consistent bestseller and has more than 203,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so it's a perfect choice for any beauty-loving mom. The tool allows her to style, dry and volumize her hair, all while reducing frizz by up to 30 percent.

This five-piece set comes with a mask to address every skin concern, all in travel-friendly sizes. She can use the Cucumber Gel Mask for an instant boost of hydration or the Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask to tackle breakouts.

Soothe and revive tired skin, with this collection of Mario Badescu's bestselling facial mists. From the restorative aloe, cucumber and green tea spray to the soothing aloe, chamomile and lavender mist, she'll love having this trio in her skin care arsenal.

You can't go wrong with a nice bottle of perfume, and this set includes a range of options that are sure to become her new go-tos. She can test out the bestselling scents from popular brands like Chloé, Armani and Versace, then grab a full-size version of her favorite in any Sephora store with the included scent certificate.

Your mom is always on the go, so she doesn't always have time for a full makeup routine. Thankfully, with this kit on hand, she can look fab in just five minutes. It includes four simple essentials: the Maneater Mascara, Plumping Gloss, Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush and Fake Awake Eye Highlight, which can be quickly applied for a simple touch of glam right before she heads out the door. You can use the exclusive code TODAY20 at checkout to get a 20% discount on this kit, as well as any others in Tarte's Mother's Day section.

Every beauty lover knows the importance of having a strong brow game, and this serum is an essential pick for anyone looking to create fuller and bolder-looking brows. The serum is formulated with ingredients like l-proline, hyaluronic acid and glycosaminoglycan to condition and hydrate brows as well as promote growth.

While your mom may need a little help downloading the app, once she's up and running, she'll be amazed by what this little cleansing brush can do. Not only is the device an effective way to cleanse skin, but it features sensors that will analyze her skin to determine hydration level, skin age and type to give her a customized cleansing routine.

She can apply this dermatologist-approved cream to her hands, elbows, face or any other dry area for an instant boost in hydration. Made with soothing chamomile and calendula as well as beeswax and botanical oils, this luxurious yet affordable pick deserves a permanent spot in her beauty cabinet.

Not only will Mom love how cute this hair wrap looks when paired with her favorite bath robe, but she'll also be as impressed with how quickly the towel dries her hair. Made from microfiber, which is gentler on strands and more absorbent than a typical bath towel, the wrap will help her cut down on drying time and minimize frizz.

Instead of treating to her to just one luxury skin care product, gift her a complete regimen with this Essentials Kit from Tata Harper. Including the brand's Regenerating Cleanser, Resurfacing Mask, Reparative Moisturizer and more, the products in this set target the signs of aging to give her complexion a more youthful glow.

This set from Glossier is another great option. It includes seven bestsellers, like the Milky Jelly Cleanser, a nourishing and gentle face wash, and the soothing Balm Dotcom, a lip balm that doubles as cuticle hydrating cream.

