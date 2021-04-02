TikTok is obsessed with this self-tanning hack that keeps selling out

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Warmer weather is on its way – but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to get a sun-kissed glow. TikTok users have found how to get a glamorous tan without leaving the house, and the clever hack has gone super viral.

In a video that has amassed more than 840,000 views, a TikTok user first revealed her how-to for getting a summer-ready glow without breaking the bank or heading to the salon, which involved using a misting bottle filled with fashion editor-approved tanning brand Isle of Paradise's Tanning Water to give herself a streak-free, even spray tan.

It didn't take long for others to catch on — another user posted their overnight results in a video that has garnered over two million views and said that they found it "was definitely way faster to apply" than other self-tanner methods.

To pull it off, all you need is the Isle of Paradise Tanning Water Refills from Sephora and a misting bottle. Though, lately, that's easier said than done as the refills go out of stock hours after becoming available online.

"After this most recent TikTok trend took off, our Water Refills sold out at Sephora in less than 48 hours," a spokesperson for Isle of Paradise told Shop TODAY. "Not only has Isle of Paradise quickly become the No. 1 self-tanning brand at Sephora, but it is also now one of the top-searched and top-selling brands in the entire skincare category."

As of Friday, the light and medium shades are back in stock. If you're looking to get in on this popular hack, we've got all the details you need. But you might want to act quick before the super popular picks fly off shelves again.

The Water Refills and Tanning Water come in three different colors: light, medium and dark. The liquid formula is suitable for normal, dry, oily and combination skin types and, according to the brand, won't transfer to clothing or sheets. However, plenty of TikTok users recommend standing in the shower when you apply to avoid staining the floor.

The hack has received approval is for the natural-looking results it delivers.

"Amazing glow. Am honestly obsessed," one Sephora reviewer wrote. "Never buying another self tanner."

"I love that it is 'water' and doesn't give you the feeling of having something thick on like the mouse self tanners," another wrote.

According to an expert who spoke to Shop TODAY, self-tanning is the preferable route to getting a summer glow.

"I say the only way to get a tan is when it comes from a bottle," New York-based dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, told Shop TODAY. "Self tanners are safe to use and cause a temporary staining of the outer skin layer from an ingredient known as dihydroxyacetone. It reacts with the outer skin layer to cause a yellow color that eventually comes off as the skin sheds."

Zeichner noted that the Tanning Water Refills are formulated with botanical ingredients such as avocado oil and chia seed, which also offers hydration and moisturizing benefits.

To properly pull off the hack, you'll need a misting bottle. When using a continuous misting bottle, you'll want to make sure you're holding it at least six inches away from your body and are applying a consistent amount of pressure to ensure that it will apply evenly, Isle of Paradise founder and celebrity spray tanner Jules Von Hep shared after seeing the trend take off on TikTok.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

If you can't catch the Tanning Water Refills in stock, all three colors of the Isle of Paradise Tanning Waters are in stock right now. They feature their own pump-action spray top.

It boasts the same gradual-tanning benefits as the refills but already comes in a spray bottle.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Body Butter

And, if you're not into misting, the brand just debuted a tanning butter that has already amassed more than 16,000 "likes" on Sephora's website.

Suitable for normal, dry and combination skin, it's a full body moisturizer packed with hydrating, color-correcting benefits.

