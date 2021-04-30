Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether she’s your beloved mother-in-law always there when you need her, or resembles more of the Jane Fonda character in “Monster-in-Law,” shopping for a great Mother’s Day gift for your partner’s mother can be a little daunting (especially if she’s part of the latter group of MILs).

Below, you’ll find our 21 best Mother’s Day gifts for your mother-in-law that will surely put a smile on her face.

Upgrade her coffee mug with a beautiful gift that will remind her each morning of those she loves the most.

You really can’t go wrong with a classic tote bag. This pick from Parker Clay is crafted from premium full-grain leather, is just large enough to fit a laptop and each purchase provides fair employment to the Parker Clay team in Ethiopia. A good cause and a great bag.

For the prim and proper MIL who loves a good cuppa’, this fun set from Tea Forte was curated with the New York Botanical Garden and includes a mini petite presentation box, a yellow porcelain cafe cup and lid and a yellow tea tray with gold monogram. Pinkies up!

Worth every penny, this top of the line blender from Vitamix is the ultimate gift for any mother-in-law who loves to cook. Not only does it feature variable speed control and a pulse feature to allow you to choose the texture you want, but it also has built-in wireless connectivity that will automatically adjust the blending times for the container you’ve chosen. Add to the fact that this blender will last a very long time and you’ve got a very happy mother-in-law.

Every MIL loves a good pearl necklace — this one has a more modern vibe, with one of the pearls set with a small stone. It'll look great worn alone or layered with other necklaces, too.

Upgrade your mother-in-law’s wrist weights with this trendy, sleek-looking pair from Bala. They weigh just one pound each and are ideal for her daily speed walks around the block.

Co-founded by entrepreneur Blake Mycoskie, Madefor is a great gift for any mother-in-law who is obsessed with bettering herself and is ready to go the extra mile. This intensive five-month program covers everything from practicing more gratitude, to focusing on sleep and rest, to upping your hydration and making movement a daily part of your routine. Start your MIL out with an introduction kit first to see if she’d be willing to fully commit.

If you’re not super close with your MIL or aren’t sure what to get her, opt for a beautiful candle — you really can’t go wrong with a lovely scent. These Otherland candles can come in a special gift box for Mother’s Day and the fragrances (and overall aesthetic) are to die for.

For any MILs out there who also have fur babies, this sweet bracelet is a nice gift to give this Mother’s Day. It’s stretchy, simple, fun and made with love.

For the mother-in-law who loves a good glam look, this beautiful set from Charlotte Tilbury features a coveted Pillow Talk Luxury Eye Shadow Palette, travel-size Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes mascara and a full-size Feline Flick eyeliner in black.

Ideal for weekend trips to the local farmers market or a day at the pool with the grandkids, this tote bag is so sweet and super sturdy, too.

Got a MIL with a green thumb? This is the perfect gift for any lady who uses her hands a lot — the kit includes almond milk hand cream, shea butter hand repair cream, lemon butter cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves.

A beautiful blush duo for the MIL who can’t get enough makeup, this gift includes a matte and shimmer blush for a pretty pop of color.

For the mother-in-law who loves to workout at home, this Kardashian-approved machine delivers a great low-impact workout that shapes thighs and glutes in a short amount of time. We love that it’s super compact and easy to store and accessories can be added on for a more full-body workout.

Personalize a ring (or five) for your mother-in-law with the names of her children and grandchildren — she may or may not shed a tear or two when she opens this gift.

This gift is perfect for any MILs who want to see their grandbabies more often — it features video calling and messaging, so she can see her loved ones (virtually) more often.

The ideal house slipper for any MIL, this pair features memory foam, a rubber sole and can be worn indoors or outside.

These eye masks from Wander Beauty are ideal for any MIL who may be a bit more tired or needs an extra lift in the undereye department. Offering brightening and hydrating properties, these eye masks can also reduce the appearance of dark circles and make your MIL look wide awake in no time.

Featuring torricelumn, a compound that’s been shown to help moisturize skin, as well as shea butter, coconut oil, camellia seed oil and aloe leaf juice, this luxe treatment duo is perfect for the MIL who is always rummaging through her purse, looking for her lip balm.

For the MIL who loves her bath time, this bath caddy sits perfectly along any bathtub (it’s adjustable) and features an integrated wine glass holder.

Going through menopause can be tough — help your MIL out with this lovely gift set from Womaness. Featuring The Works Smoothing All-Over Body Cream, Let’s Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum, Me No Pause Daily Dietary Supplement, a silk eye mask and a small hair scrunchie, this five-piece set will help mom destress stat.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!