Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means it's crunch time for finding the perfect gift. Our moms deserve the world, but let's face it, they're impossible to shop for. The perfect gift is equal parts thoughtful and practical, and those products can seem few and far between.

Sometimes the best way to figure out the perfect gift for Mom is simply to ask her — so that's exactly what we did. The TODAY.com team asked our moms to give us their Mother's Day wishlist, and they were all too happy to oblige.

We hope their picks will spark some inspiration for the moms and motherly figures in your life!

What moms actually want for Mother's Day

Let's get right to it — mom deserves a drink! And not just any old drink served up in a dusty glass that's been sitting in the cabinet for ages, but a fancy martini glass that will make her feel like the sophisticated lady that she is.

TODAY associate editor Kerry Breen's mother thinks a nice cocktail recipe book would pair nicely with this set of glasses.

You can never go wrong with roses, especially ones that are meant to last for an entire year. Venus Et Fleur specializes in gorgeous preserved roses that Mom won't have to worry about maintaining. This particular set from QVC is a collaboration with G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin and comes in a stunning decorative box.

TODAY executive editor Ashley Parrish loves these as "a nice way of letting mom know you’re thinking of her all year round."

Breen's mom also wants a pair of flip flops, just in case she's able to fit in some beach time before summer is over.

If your mom is in need of new footwear, help upgrade her flimsy pair of flip flops with this popular design by Clarks. It comes in several eye-catching colors and has rave reviews for its comfortable footbed.

Speaking of footwear, Allbirds might just be one of the trendiest shoe brands around at the moment. People love them for their lightweight feel and super cushiony insole.

Associate commerce editor Megan Foster says her mom has been eyeing some of the brand's new spring colors.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

If you want to take Mom on a trip down memory lane, TODAY's senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach recommends this customizable heart-shaped photo collage.

The site is super easy to use: You simply upload each photo you want to include and then write your own captions to add a personalized touch. You might even want to add a frame for an additional charge since she'll definitely want to hang this on the wall.

Plants were an incredibly popular option among the moms we asked, especially plants that are low-maintenance and easy to care for. These ready-to-plant pink geraniums would be a great option for the mom with a green thumb.

"I honestly think this is my top pick," Foster's mom told her. "It gives you something to do! And you know I love geraniums.”

If she's in need of new décor, these hanging plant potters were suggested as a useful gift by Foster's mom. You can even throw in a low-maintenance "string of pearls" succulent to place inside.

Jewelry is a go-to gift for Mother's Day, and this chic birthstone ring adds a unique personalized touch. The ring is designed to be stackable, so you can also send her ones to represent each of her children or grandchildren. Breen's mom's pick comes in gold, silver or rose gold bands.

If your mom loves to stay active, she'll appreciate these breathable and comfortable socks from Balega that come in several vibrant colors. Their "second-skin fit " means you'll hardly notice you have them on while getting a good workout in.

"I always love something fitness related," Foster's mom said. "I think these socks are the best ones out there.”

Mom deserves a break from cleaning, so get a vacuum that will do the hard work for her!

"My mom has been wanting a robot vacuum for a while so now that she’s home all the time, she can certainly use the help cleaning!" Brach said. "I think she’ll like this Amazon bestseller, but I might also splurge and get the new one that vacuums and mops."

With nail salons closed for the time being, Foster's mom is going the DIY manicure route. She recommends this subtly sheer shade from Essie for the perfect spring mani.

Several of our moms mentioned pajamas, and now is the perfect time to treat her to some high-quality sleepwear she'll probably want to lounge around in all day.

Many of our moms also asked for slippers, and this pair is made with a memory foam footbed for a custom fit.

This perfume is a classic, and it's one that commerce editorial assistant Camryn La Sala's mom put on her wishlist.

The fragrance includes notes of jasmine and bourbon vanilla for a sophisticated floral scent.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!