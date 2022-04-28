Show your mom she's not 'a regular mom' with these 22 cool Mother's Day gifts

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether or not someone is a "cool mom" can be considered subjective. But the truth is, most of the moms we know are pretty cool people — strong, funny women who work hard to raise little people to be kind humans. And they all deserve Mother's Day gifts that are just as cool as them.

So, these gift ideas are for the cool mamas. Whether they're coffee lovers or nap takers, we've rounded up some amazing gifts that say "Thanks for being cool, Mom."

Best cool gifts for Mother's Day

Say "cheers" to Mom with these travel wine tumblers from Swig. The stainless steel material keeps wine chilled for hours, and the top is nearly kid-proof, making these colorful cups a great companion for pool days or park play dates.

As any mom (including me) will tell you — there's nothing cooler than a good night's sleep. Nodpod's weighted sleep masks promote deep, restful sleep and reduced anxiety, helping Mom sleep soundly and wake up rested.

Even moms will love these "dad shoes" that have made a comeback recently. Keep her up to date on all the current trends with these everyday sneakers that come in three colorways. And to make it even better, you can save 15 percent off sitewide with our TODAY-exclusive discount code, NBTODAY.

Give her the gift of a fresh-smelling home all the time with this smart diffuser from Pura. It can hold two fragrances at a time and, with the paired app, she can control when, how often and how intensely the scents should be sprayed. It even has a nightlight that can be activated. This Mother's Day bundle comes with two scents to get her started: Night Gardenia by Anthropologie and Lemon Leaf by Thymes.

If you want to get her a larger set to cover her initial scents and leave her with refills on hand, try this bestsellers set. It's just under $100 and it comes with the smart diffuser and four of the brand's bestselling fragrances.

Moms are notorious for wanting to capture every moment from the very moment you were born. Throw away her old-school point-and-shoot camera from the early aughts and help her put down the smart phone that she can't ever seem to figure out with this sustainable option from Papershoot. These battery-operated cameras feature a washable paper strap, interchangeable paper case, the camera board itself, brass fasteners and a micro USB cable. Insert your own SD card to save all images and easily access them later on. It can even take videos and apply four filters.

For the mom with a sweet tooth, this sampler pack from Magnolia Bakery is sure to satisfy. It comes with two red velvet cupcakes, two chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream, two chocolate truffle cupcakes with 'Mom' written out in icing on top and two large classic banana puddings.

Cool moms usually have a revolving door of guests and spend their days playing host to any and everyone. Keep her reputation tight with this personalized swivel cheese board that will make her feel special and keep her guests fascinated.

These spritzers from Kin Euphorics are mocktail options for the moms who like to have a glass of wine at dinner or consumed before a workout for an extra boost of energy.

If you really want to spoil her this year, treat Mom to the complete Dyson Airwrap styler set. It comes with the base tool and eight interchangeable heads to do everything from dry the hair pre-styling to curling the hair without excessive heat to create salon-worthy styles right at home. Now through May 6, you can also treat yourself to a chance to win a Dyson Airwrap Styler or Corrale Straightener in our reader-exclusive sweepstakes.

She may be cool, but chances are, Mom still has to wrangle her crew for weeknight dinners. This five-in-one cooking system from Ninja roasts, air fries, grills, bakes and even dehydrates.

Whether Mom's headed to shower at the gym or walk on the beach, these antimicrobial flip flops by Showaflops with drainage holes will protect her feet from mold, fungus and bacteria. The sandals come in a variety of colors and prints from solid black to rainbow sprinkles, so Mom can show off her personality with every step she takes.

This garden fish tank from Back to the Roots features a "closed-loop ecosystem." The herbs planted up top keep the water clean for the fish, and the fish fertilize the plants with waste. This decorative year-round garden sounds like a cool Mother's Day gift to us. (Or if she's really a cool mom with a green thumb, these garden kits are sure to please.)

If your cool mom is passionate about preserving the environment, she'll love these reusable totes. They are a perfect way to carry groceries, yard sale finds and other treasures.

This bright and cheery polka dot print apron by Jessie Steele is sure to make Mom feel cool in the kitchen. Steele's prints and aprons have been featured on television shows like "Sex and the City" and "Rachael Ray," making them a trendy way to say, "Happy Mother's Day!"

Hormones can make even the coolest moms hot sometimes. This highly-rated nightgown on Amazon will cool your mom down with its lightweight fabric and sleeveless design. Goodbye, night sweats.

For the cool mom who keeps it current, this new robe from popular bedding brand Parachute is the perfect accessory for spring and summer. The lightweight linen will help her stay cool whether she’s sipping her morning coffee or just enjoying a lazy Sunday (when she's able to have one).

If your cool mom loves to rock out, these wireless headphones by Beats are perfect. They pair with any Bluetooth device, come in three sophisticated shades and they’re noise-canceling, so she can stream her favorite podcasts or music without outside interruption.

Cool moms deserve flowers, too. This vibrant bouquet includes 40 attention-grabbing pink and purple stems in a chic silver vase. Plus, since the arrangement consists of preserved flowers and foliage, it will last forever.

Buying Mom a vacuum for Mother's Day may not sound very cool, but the amount of time she'll save by using this robotic vacuum makes it pretty cool. This robotic vacuum spends the day cleaning up cracker crumbs and pet hair so Mom doesn't have to.

Perfect for a day at the beach or pool, these cute wearable poncho towels from pull double duty as a swimsuit cover-up and a beach towel.

Soft and snuggly, these blankets by Ecudane are artisan made and perfect for camping, the beach or a night by the fire. And, it's a gift that gives back — Ecudane donates portions of their proceeds to artisan communities and charities in Ecuador.

With this coffee brewing system from Ninja, Mom can get her favorite hot and iced drinks without a trip to the coffee shop. And, for days when you need an entire pot of coffee, the system includes a carafe.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!