29 touching Mother's Day gifts your stepmom's bound to love and use

She may not be your biological mom, but stepmoms hold a special place in our hearts, and they deserve to be showered with some love on Mother's Day.

Not sure how to express all your gratitude? We've rounded up several gift options for every budget and every type of stepmother. Now all that's left for you to do is choose your favorite one!

Gifts under $20 | Classic gifts | Home gifts | Style gifts

Mother's Day gifts for stepmoms under $20

Stumped for gift ideas? A card says "Happy Mother's Day" in the most classic way possible, and this one just so happens to pop up. When opened, the 3D card reveals laser-cut flowers in a faux vase and a butterfly. The best part? There's no assembly required!

Putting a gift basket together for your stepmom? Make sure to add in some fuzzy socks to encourage her to relax a bit. This set comes with two pairs of cozy chevron socks in neutral hues like gray and pink and would work great for a spa- or movie night-themed basket.

If you're shopping for a stepmom who has a solid sense of humor, she'll get a good laugh every time she drinks from this mug. It comes in different colors and sizes and reads, "I know you're not 'technically' my mom but your love and guidance has kept me from prison & face tattoos so I'd say that deserves a mug."

Stepmoms work hard and they deserve to treat themselves to a bit of "me time." These under-eye gel pads give your skin a dose of hydration with the help of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The whale-shaped pads are also vegan and free of parabens!

Shopping for a stylish stepmom with a penchant for accessories? We're pretty sure she'll dig these baguette hoop earrings that come in several sizes and materials. They're one of those fabulous styles that can dress an outfit up or down and the price is pretty tempting too.

Anyone with a green thumb will proudly display their favorite plant in this mini glossy planter. It's a fun play on words with the word "queen" on top of a bee.

Sweets tend to be a reliable Mother's Day gift option and if you're shopping for a stepmom who loves variety, this gift box has lots of potential. It comes with 50 Jelly Belly flavors ranging from fruity options like blueberry and green apple to sweet options like cotton candy and strawberry cheesecake.

Having a bonus mom can be great (twice the love!), and if you're looking to show yours how much you appreciate her, this sweet mug is a fun option. It's engraved with the phrase "Best bonus mom ever" and comes in a range of colors and sizes.

Classic Mother's Day gifts for stepmoms

Give the gift of comfort with these plush slipper clogs fitted with a cushy insole and memory foam topper. One verified Amazon shopper who gifted these to their stepmom said that they "knew she would love these," adding that they "fit her great and are comfortable."

An eye shadow palette is the perfect gift for makeup mavens, and if your stepmom loves the primping process, she'll have hours of fun experimenting with this soft glam set. It comes with 14 colors ranging from neutrals to shimmery tones.

Moms often forget to indulge in a bit of TLC, but this nine-piece kit makes it easy for your stepmom to pamper herself at home. It comes with everything she needs to get a spa-worthy pedicure, including a nail clipper, cuticle eraser, wooden sticks, cuticle serum and more.

Spring flowers are a guaranteed way to brighten up your stepmom's day, and this bouquet from Teleflora is particularly stunning. It features pink roses and spray roses, mini hot pink carnations, pink alstroemeria, purple monte cassino asters and lavender button spray chrysanthemums, all housed in a pretty pink vase.

There's nothing quite like cozying up in a comfy pair of PJs at the end of a long day, especially when they're also cute. If your stepmom digs desserts, consider gifting her this sweet pair of pajamas that are decorated with milk and cookie designs. They're also made of soft, organic cotton jersey and range in size from XS to 3X.

Mother's Day home gifts for stepmoms

Sometimes, all you need is a bit of ambiance to create a relaxing scene, and that's where this delightful candle comes in handy. The sweet scent — it has notes of fresh lemon juice, sugar crystals and crushed ice — is made with natural essential oils and lead-free wicks, and burns for 25 to 45 hours. It's also adorned in a wrapper that says "Thanks for everything," making it a great way to express your gratitude for everything your stepmom has done for you.

If a nightly glass of wine is part of your stepmom's evening routine, this flight of six white vinos will certainly spark joy. Featuring a variety of sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and more, she'll love exploring the encompassing flavor profiles and notes without having to step foot outside of her home.

Love your stepmom's cooking? Help fuel her passion with some brand new cookware! Personally, we've always loved cast iron-skillets because they're pre-seasoned and really help lock in flavor. They also retain heat beautifully. We're fond of the fact that this one is made in the USA with nontoxic materials. It also has a plethora of uses and can be used to cook on/in the oven, on a grill or over a camp fire.

When you're not sure what foods your stepmom really loves, the gift of choice is always best. A Goldbelly gift card lets her pick something sweet or savory from hundreds of of vendors across the country. Whether she's jonesing for New York bagels or would love some deep dish pizza from Chicago, she can have whatever her heart (and stomach) desires shipped nationwide.

Spring showers bring beautiful flowers, but they're kind of a pain when you don't have an umbrella on hand. If you're searching for a practical gift your stepmom will use frequently, consider a mini umbrella she can toss in her bag. This one from Davek has an unconditional lifetime guarantee, meaning if it stops working at any point for any reason, she can get it repaired or replaced for free.

In honor of Mother's Day, Ina Garten has curated a gift box in collaboration with Goldbelly featuring some of her favorite, most decadent cookies. What better time to indulge than during Mother's Day?

How sweet it is to have a special bond with your stepmom. Whether you live near or far, this box of a dozen Sprinkles cupcakes (available for preorder) can be delivered anywhere nationwide and comes with three dark chocolate, three vanilla, three red velvet and three strawberry cupcakes. Yum!

When coffee is life, a topnotch coffee maker is a nonnegotiable kitchen must-have. This one from Keurig has multistream technology that extracts plenty of flavor and aroma. You can adjust the brew strength and temperature and choose from multiple brew sizes.

Crafty stepmoms have always enjoyed making custom handmade presents for their kids and grandkids, but Cricut helps them take things up a notch. The Cricut Joy is a cutting and writing machine that can make personalized vinyl decals or labels and cuts over 50 materials, meaning the crafting possibilities are endless.

Mother's Day style gifts for stepmoms

Handbags are one of our go-to gifts, especially when we can score something quality for less. This leather satchel is made in Italy and typically costs $110, but you can scoop it up for almost half the price. We adore everything about it, from the flirty pink hue and the textured finish to the adjustable shoulder strap and the multiple pockets.

Pretty in pearls! This darling bracelet features a string of freshwater pearls on a 14K gold vermeil chain and a convenient adjustable closure. We always love to shop local when we can, so one of our favorite features is the fact that it's made in the USA and designed in New York.

A little luxury goes a long way when you're trying to impress your stepmom with your gift-giving skills, and this affordable silk scarf is one option that'll have her bragging about you to all her friends. The flirty floral print comes in two colors and can be worn in multiple ways.

With warmer weather on the horizon, your stepmom is probably focused on looking stylish and staying protected from the sun. This chic sun wrap helps her achieve both goals at the same time with its UPF 50+ fabric that blocks harmful UVA and UVB rays. It comes in 12 colors and the UPF protection won't wash out over time.

Whether she's heading away for the weekend or embarking on a day trip, your travel-loving stepmom will be well prepared with this spacious bag that features a lightweight, water-repellent material. Available in five colors and patterns, the stylish bag has plenty of pockets and it's made with recycled materials, making it a sustainable choice.

Weighted blankets are pretty rad, but weighted wraps are even better in our humble opinion. This one is made of plush fabric and patented SmartWeight® technology that makes sure weight is distributed evenly. It's a great gift for stepmoms who need a subtle reminder to relax and enjoy some "me time."