20 homemade Mother’s Day card ideas that are sure to warm her heart

There are so many holidays throughout the year, but only a few warm the heart as much as Mother’s Day.

Although we should certainly be grateful to our mothers, grandmothers and other maternal figures throughout the entire year, it’s pretty special that there’s an entire holiday set aside for all of the strong women in our lives.

There are lots of ways to shower her with love on Mother’s Day — from breakfast in bed to watching sappy movies to giving one-of-a-kind gifts — but the best way to truly show your appreciation is with thoughtful sentiments in a card.

And if you want to earn some major brownie points, give her a homemade Mother's Day card instead of a generic one from the store.

No matter who you're celebrating — your mom, grandma, aunt, sister, wife, godmother, you name it — the following Mother's Day card ideas will be treasured forever. Just save some time to write a warm and fuzzy message inside!

Koala Mother's Day card

Mad In Crafts

Mom will always pick you up when you're in down —literally (at least that's the case for koalas).

Get the tutorial at Mad in Crafts.

3D paper flower bouquet card

Hello, Wonderful

In addition to getting Mom actual flowers for Mother’s Day, make her a 3D paper bouquet that she can leave up year-round.

Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

Minimal Mother's Day card

Almost Makes Perfect

Keep it straight and to the point with this printable, which lists out all the different names for your #1 lady.

Get the tutorial at Almost Makes Perfect.

Accordion Mother's Day card

White House Crafts

Craft an accordion-style card with an envelope to match. Sweeten up the geometric print with butterfly cut-outs in different colors and patterns.

Get the tutorial at White House Crafts.

Paper flower card

Craftberry Bush

Use pink crepe paper to craft a pretty flower, then attach it to a free printable and dress it up with watercolors.

Get the tutorial at Craftberry Bush.

Pop-up Mother's Day card

Hello, Wonderful

A pop-up card will be such a surprise to Mom! Let your kids color it in as they please to make it a true one-of-a-kind creation.

Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

'Cool mom' Mother's Day card

Studio DIY

Make your mom laugh out loud with a card that she’ll proudly put on display.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Glasses Mother's Day card

A Piece of Rainbow

Instead of pair of store-bought sunglasses, why not give her some personalized MOM-glasses? They'll really complete her Mother's Day outfit, if we do say so.

Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.

Oversized Mother's Day card

The Merrythought

If you love your mom in a big way, then this larger-than-life card is a no-brainer.

Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

Kitty Mother's Day card

Messy Little Monster

Is your mom the cat’s meow? Then she’ll get a kick out of this paw-some card.

Get the tutorial at Messy Little Monster.

String heart Mother's Day card

Hello, Wonderful

String art is having a moment these days, and you can add some heart to this trend by making this card for Mom.

Get the tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

Watercolor Mother's Day card

Sunshine Whispers

Write a "hidden" message in white crayon, then reveal what's in your heart by painting over it with different watercolors.

Get the tutorial at Sunshine Whispers.

Macaroni art Mother's Day card

Handmade Charlotte

Macaroni art is as classic as it gets, but this craft is proof that it can also look sophisticated and stylish. Arrange a bouquet of daffodils, daisies or hydrangeas — the pasta-bilities are endless!

Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

Mother's Day coloring card

Loving Our Messy

To keep it simple for Mother’s Day but still show off lots of creativity, look to this printable card that your kids can color in.

Get the tutorial at Loving Our Messy.

Pop-up flower card

Abbi Kirsten Collections

It looks just like a real bouquet of flowers ... except it's made using a template and your trusty Cricut Maker.

Get the tutorial at Abbi Kirsten Collections.

Chic Mother's Day card

Alice & Lois

This one is for those who aren’t super crafty! Instead, give Mom a card that still has that handmade quality but only requires printing and cutting.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Baker mom card

Non-Toy Gifts

If your mom is constantly baking something delicious in the kitchen, then this card will be right up her alley.

Get the tutorial at Non-Toy Gifts.

Supermom card

One Kid Things

Here's a clever way to show Mom that she’s a total superhero in your eyes.

Get the tutorial at Our Kid Things.

Paper mums card

Happy Hooligans

To show your love for your mum, make her a card full of mums! Mix and match different colors or go with matching blooms.

Get the tutorial at Happy Hooligans.

Mother's Day handprint card

Meggie Taylor

Children are like buds in a garden, needing love, care and attention to fully bloom. Enlist your little ones to turn their handprints into flowers to bring this sweet sentiment to life.

Get the tutorial at Meggie Taylor.