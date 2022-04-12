Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mother's Day is a little less than a month away, so if you haven't started thinking about what to get your mom or the amazing mother figure in your life, now is the time. From flowers to clothing and accessories, there are an endless amount of options to choose from — even for the mom who already has everything.

Shop TODAY has secured exclusive deals from cookware brands like Draper James and AnyDay, to jewelry from Jennifer Miller and Kate Spade, and much, more more, to help make this day extra special for your mom (and easier for you to shop).

Scroll below to check out and shop some of the amazing deals we've lined up on flowers, cookware, skin care, fashion and more. Plus, we'll be updating this throughout the month and into May, so keep checking back to discover more exciting exclusive discounts on Mother's Day must-haves.

Mother's Day discounts and deals 2022

Get 20% off of UrbanStems with the code TODAY20, plus a free glass vase that fits all the bouquets listed on their Mother's Day page.

Enjoy 25% off all full-priced cookware and bakeware with the code TODAY25. Validuntil May 8th.

Up until Mother's Day, get 20% off Jennifer Miller's Curated Collection with code TODAY20.

From April 11 to April 26, get 25% off full-priced items with the code TODAY25. Starting April 27 until May 8, you can also snag an additional 10% off markdowns, on top of the initial 25% off with code TODAY10.

For the first 500 customers to purchase from the site, Anyday is offering 20% off with the code TODAY20, which also happens to be the biggest discount they offer during the year.

You can get 15% off of everything from NuFace, including the brand's skincare devices, for the next two weeks by using code TODAY15.

Use the code TODAY25 for 25% off of handbags, dresses, and more at Draper James.

