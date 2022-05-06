Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mother's Day is just two days away, so if you haven't nailed down a gift for Mom or the amazing mother figure in your life, this is your last chance to grab something she'll love. And although your last-minute present may not make it in time for her special day, that doesn't mean you can't continue to spoil her after Sunday (and every day after that!) From flowers to clothing and accessories, there are an endless amount of options to choose from — even for the mom who already has everything.

Shop TODAY has secured exclusive deals from cookware brands like Great Jones and AnyDay, to jewelry from Jennifer Miller and totes from Kate Spade New York, and much, more more, to help make this day extra special for your mom (and easier for you to shop).

Scroll below to check out and shop some of the amazing deals we've lined up on flowers, cookware, skin care, fashion and more.

Mother's Day discounts and deals 2022

We have all of our deals and details below — plus a few of our favorite items! And we have an exciting Dyson hair tools sweepstakes you won't want to miss!

Dyson

Through May 6, you can enter for a chance to win a Dyson Airwrap styler or a Corrale straighter from the brand. We'll be giving away one of the stylers and three of the straighteners. For more information and to enter for a chance to win, click here.

Kate Spade New York deals

Until May 8, you can snag an additional 10% off markdowns with code TODAYSHOW10, which can be combined with a sitewide 25% off with code MOTHERSDAY.

New Balance deals

The trendy and podiatrist-loved sneakers are giving 15% off site-wide with code NBTODAY through May 8. Some exclusions apply.

Urban Stems deals

Get 20% off of UrbanStems with the code TODAY20, plus a free glass vase that fits all the bouquets listed on the page. Your gift may not arrive in time for her special day, but that doesn't mean she doesn't deserve a present every other day of the week!

Jennifer Miller deals

Up until Mother's Day, get 20% off Jennifer Miller's Curated Collection with code TODAY20.

Anyday deals

For the first 500 customers to purchase from the site, Anyday is offering 20% off with the code TODAY20, which also happens to be the biggest discount they offer during the year.

Great Jones deals

Enjoy 25% off all full-priced cookware and bakeware with the code TODAY25. Valid until May 8th.

Beis deals

Help your mom travel in style with new luggage from Beis while also getting 15% off by using the code TODAY15, valid until May 8.

Chico's deals

Up until Mother's Day, you can save 25% on all full-priced jewelry, dresses, and more from Chico's with code 86934.

Soma deals

Through May 8, use code 37161 and you can get 25% off any full-price sleepwear from Soma through our link.

Summersalt deals

Through May 8, get your mom ready for summer with popular brand Summersalt's fan-loved swimsuits, and enjoy $25 off orders of $125 or more with the code TODAY25.

Solawave deals

Give your mom the gift of skin care for Mother's Day. From now until May 8th, you can get 30% off on Solawave products sitewide with TODAY30.

Draper James deals

Get 25% off Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's clothing line, on clothing, accessories and home with code TODAY25 now through May 8.

NutriBullet deals

Use code TODAY20 to get access to NutriBullet's Mother's Day sale, which runs sitewide through May 8.

Dr. Dennis Gross deals

Starting April 29th until May 8th, save 25% sitewide with code TODAY25. The code excludes gift cards and gift sets, but can be used on popular items like the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel and FaceWare devices.

NuFace

If you missed Shop TODAY's exclusive deal with NuFace, you're in luck! The brand is currently taking 20% off its skin care sets — no code required!

GlassesUSA

You just missed Shop TODAY's exclusive Mother's Day deal with GlassesUSA, but the brand is still offering buy one get one free and 50% off select frames (with free shipping!) with the codes BOGOFREE and SPRING50.

