The Dyson Airwrap is always sold out — enter for a chance to win one

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For many people, when you mention Dyson, vacuums are the first thing that come to mind. But ever since the brand released its Supersonic hair dryer six years ago, for beauty lovers, the name has become synonymous with styling tools that deliver impressive results.

And in the years since its initial jump into hair care, Dyson has expanded its offerings to include more "revolutionary" tools like the viral Airwrap Styler and sleek Corrale straightener — which, recently, have nearly been impossible to find with how quickly they sell out. But now, as part of Shop TODAY's Mother's Day Plaza, a destination for Mother's Day gift inspiration, exclusive deals and more, we are offering readers a chance to win one of the tools.

Today through May 6, you can enter for your chance to be one of four winners to score a Dyson Airwrap styler or Corrale straighter from the brand. We'll be giving away one Dyson Airwrap styler and three Corrale straighteners. You can enter for the sweepstakes via the link below.

Dyson's hair tools feature the brand's sleek and minimalist designs and promise to deliver impressive results while reducing the risk of damage. The Airwrap, which typically retails for $599, has taken the internet by storm. The viral tool is said to be able to dry and style your hair at the same time, and comes with a number of attachments, like brushes and barrels. Some reviewers have called the styler "revolutionary," while others say that it's a "life changer." One Shop TODAY writer said that she packed away or donated every other styling tool she owned after she started using it. The tool is constantly sold out, so this giveaway could give you the rare chance to finally get one for yourself.

The Corrale straightener is another one of Dyson's celebrated hair tools. It features flexing plates, which the brand says gathers hair and produces straight and shiny results with less frizz, breakage and flyaways. It also has a cord-free design, to keep you from getting tangled up in a long cable as you're styling.

The giveaway ends on May 6, so don't miss your chance to sign up!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 states or DC who are 18 or older. Begins April 25, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. ET and ends May 6, 2022 at 5:00 P.M ET. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds and prize details, visit https://ul.ink/15DQW. Sponsors: Today Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!