Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Mother's Day is quickly approaching, which means it's time to get started on your search for the perfect gifts to celebrate the amazing women in your life. Whether you're shopping for your mom, your aunt, your grandma or any motherly figure in-between, your gift doesn't have to be over-the-top to let them know just how much you appreciate them (though let's be honest, they deserve the world).

From the ultimate beauty set for the mom who loves to indulge in self-care to a bracelet customized with your own handwritten message, we found some cool Mother's Day gifts that she'll be sure to love.

Read on for some special Mother's Day gifts that should be on your radar this year.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Thoughtful gifts for moms

Keep the family close with this custom throw pillow cover. You can choose the font and names to fit on the front of the cover, whether you're a family of three or a family of 10!

This heartwarming gift just might bring a few tears to her eyes. Whether you have a shared mantra or special phrase, you can choose the color, size and message to create a gift that she can wear and cherish for years to come.

Customize this necklace with birthstones and initials engraved in intricate leaves. You can even request to send a personalized card along with the necklace, which comes in its own jewelry box.

This customizable fleece blanket will keep her warm all year long. You can choose images for the front of the blanket that will remind her of great memories every time she reaches for it.

This is the perfect unique Mother's Day gift idea. You can personalize it with up to five different photos to make it a gift from the heart.

No matter where the members of your family reside, she can keep them together with this custom sign. You can add up to six signs, along with a family name and miles from home on each one.

Give her the gift of nostalgia with this customized hometown map puzzle. Each puzzle is made to order and features intricate details of roads, notable buildings and even waterways.

Spa gifts for moms

This bath bomb kit is a bestseller on Amazon for a reason. Each set contains 12 handmade bath bombs, with scents ranging from sweet black raspberry vanilla to relaxing lavender.

If the bath bombs are already on your list, this bathtub tray will be the ultimate self-care upgrade. All she'll need is her favorite book and a glass of wine.

It's no secret that aromatherapy can help you relax, so why not give her the gift that can make it happen? This neck wrap can be heated in the microwave or stuck in the freezer to help ease pain while the natural herb and lavender blend inside activates stress-relieving properties.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

For all things skin care, this kit will have her covered. It comes with serums, moisturizers, face washes and lotions that will give her complexion a boost.

A spa day is what she deserves, and this "spa in a bag" helps make it possible. It features a body scrub, body butter, candle, mineral soak and two lip balms in a reusable tote that she can use whenever she wants to pamper herself.

She'll always appreciate a high-quality hair dryer, and this limited edition set from Dyson is sure to please. The dyer itself utilizes jet-controlled air to help protect hair against damage. It also comes with a round brush, comb, diffuser and other styling essentials to achieve the perfect blowout.

If she loves to lounge, help her do so comfortably. This lightweight robe is available in four different colors, so you can choose one that suits her style.

If she's a beauty aficionado, she'll be sure to love this assortment of hair, skin and nail products that will have her feeling her best. The box is specially crafted for use even after she finishes the products inside.

Jewelry for moms

She can keep all the members of her family tree close with a sterling silver or gold-plated chain. You can choose the birthstone of up to three different family members to symbolize all of her loved ones.

This monogram necklace boasts a chic design that she can wear no matter the occasion.

This gold-plated necklace is elegant and simple. Customize it with her initial for a gift she can wear daily.

This adorable bracelet set allows you to keep one and give her the other, so you'll always have a way to be "together."

Clothing for moms

If she's looking to upgrade her loungewear game but still keep things chic, these leather leggings will make the perfect addition to her closet. The front is liquid leather while the back is a comfortable stretch knit, making them ideal for running errands or staying at home.

A pair of comfortable sneakers will never go unappreciated, and these sneakers from Allbirds are perfect for the warmer months. Whether she prefers a neighborhood stroll or a quick workout, she'll never want to take them off!

A stylish crossbody is always an essential. This bag from Sole Society can fit all she needs, and it's perfect for when she is on-the-go.

This sleep set is perfect for the mom that wants something she can actually use. She might want to spend all day in these soft cotton pajamas.

Decor gifts for moms

For the mom with a green thumb, this gift is a two-in-one. This kit comes with all she'll need to grow her own "birthday flower" that will make for lovely décor.

Perfect for small families, this handmade copper sculpture is crafted individually by the artist. Up to five figures can fit on the swing, which actually moves.

Want to let her know you're thinking of her? These lamps sync via an internet connection, so all you have to do is tap yours in order to make the other lamp emit a glow, no matter how far apart you are.

This jar is full of quotes that will let her know she is loved. Each note is wrapped in its own envelope, so she has a new message to look forward to every day.

Simple Mother's Day gifts

This fill-in-the-blank book features 112 pages full of prompts that are sure to make her smile. She'll always have a keepsake to turn to when thinking of you.

Looking to step up your card game? Transform a simple card into a beautiful "bouquet" that she won't have to water and can keep for years to come.

This adorable case is attached to a keychain, so her AirPods will always be within reach.

Help brighten her kitchen with these cute knives! Each knife in the set is crafted from stainless steel so they should be durable enough for any recipe.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!