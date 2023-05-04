Still looking for a gift for mom? BaubleBar's spring sale has styles starting at $10

It's already May, and with the new month means Mother's Day and summer are coming up fast. So whether you're still searching for the perfect present, or are just itching to update your wardrobe for the new season, BaubleBar is giving us a reason to spice things up with a little bit of bling.

Through May 7, the popular jewelry retailer is offering can't-miss deals on its most customer-loved and bestselling styles. During the sale, styles of the brand’s classic Pisa bracelet is marked down to just $10. Plus, you can get 20% off almost everything else on the site when you use the code BB20 at checkout.

For those looking for a gift for Mom, one thing to note: The personalized items can take a couple of weeks to produce, depending on the product, so if you're hoping to get her something that will arrive in time for the holiday, we suggest ordering one of the many chic options that don't require customization. You can also order with UPS ground, two-day or overnight shipping to speed up the process.

Here, 14 items from BaubleBar's big spring sale that you'll want to grab for both your mom and yourself!

BaubleBar spring sale: $10 bracelets

BaubleBar's iconic Pisa bracelets are currently $20 off! They're perfect for stacking and mixing and matching with your other favorite jewelry. At this price, you'll want to grab multiple.

Mom will love this elegant option, which contains half of the classic Pisa beads and half pearl beads. For $10, you can stack them with other BaubleBar options or have her pair the bracelet with her favorite watch.

Get this bracelet with your mom's first initial or grab a couple to represent each of her kids. While It feels like a truly personal gift, this option is ready to ship and doesn't require any extra time for customization.

Give mom some extra love this Mother's Day with this adjustable heart bracelet. You can choose from black or white. The brand says the pull-tie closure creates a custom fit, so she won't have to worry about it being too big or small.

More BaubleBar spring sale deals

If you're looking to add a pop of color to mix with her jewelry collection, this Abby bracelet comes in nine different colored bead options, from white to pink. It even has gold beads sprinkled throughout the bracelet to pair nicely with other accessories.

Bring a little love to your mom's bracelet stack with this cute "positivity" bracelet. According to the brand, the sleek band is stretchy for added comfort.

These elegant and fun heart-shaped earrings are a perfect way to show her some love. You can choose from a simple gold-plating or for a more glamorous touch, they also come embellished with glass stones. Don't forget you'll save 20% with code BB20.

Whether you want to get her an initial for her name or an "M" for mom, this minimalist necklace comes with an option of ribbed gold-plating or embellished glass stones. Delivered with a dainty, thin chain, it can be paired with other necklaces or worn alone.

Mom will feel the extra love with this rose-quartz heart necklace, which is meant to manifest compassion and self-love. It's paired with a thin gold-plated necklace for an elegant look and is only $30 during the spring sale.

Paperclip chains will never go out of style. That's why BaubleBar took its bestselling Hera Necklace and turned it into a stackable bracelet. If you really want to be Mom's favorite, we suggest grabbing both, so she can wear them together.

The Wanda earrings add a fun element to any spring or summer outfit. According to the brand, the earrings are lightweight, so you won't have to worry about them weighing your ears down.

Know a mom who is really into tarot cards? Get her this necklace, which comes in a few styles to match the cards in a classic deck. We suggest getting her The Sun to symbolize good fortune or The Empress, which signifies opportunity and abundance.

Whether her birthstone is amethyst (February) or ruby (July), she can wear it proudly with this necklace. Each of the pear-shaped gems is strung on a classic gold chain.

Give her a stylish way to keep her phone protected with this customizable case. With a character capacity of 12, there's enough room to fit "Best Mom."