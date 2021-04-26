Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you don't want to opt for the traditional bouquet this year (or, you've gifted them more years than you can count), potted plants are another classic route you can take this Mother's Day.

Whether she has a budding garden or is eager to add more greenery to her living space, these florals and faunas are sure to please and are equally as pretty as any arrangement — and they last longer, too. From roses and lilies to orchids and succulents, we've rounded up some of the best Mother's Day plants to gift this year for the (plant) mom in your life.

Since Mother's Day is right around the corner, we suggest ordering your blooms early to ensure a timely arrival on her doorstep.

Mother's Day plants from Costa Farms

This gift-wrapped peace lily not only features an adorable Mother's Day plant stake, but you can also include a personalized gift message at checkout for a sweet note. Aside from being a natural air purifier, the peace lily is also easy to care for, as long as the soil is kept moist.

Bromeliads are like the gift that keeps on giving. The main flower comes in an assortment of colors, ranging from pink to yellow; but once the main flower begins to wilt, baby buds will appear around the base of the plant, waiting to shoot up.

Mother's Day plants from 1-800Flowers

Whether you choose yellow or purple roses, they'll arrive at her doorstep ready to bloom. Not only does the plant come in a beautiful watercolored planter, it also includes a festive balloon that reads "Happy Mother's Day." Consider this gift a festive one-stop-shop.

Ooh la la! To complement the dainty campanula buds, this plant arrives in a vintage-inspired pitcher. Whether she chooses to keep it in the adorable planter or use it as a piece of decor on the porch, it's a gift she can upcycle.

Tastefully assembled, this lily plant rests in a rustic wooden planter and can even be upgraded with a keepsake plaque.

From the elegant antique planter to the crisp white buds, this topiary makes a statement all on its own. It arrives ready to bloom and will last for years in their home.

Mother's Day plants from The Sill

Exquisite and delicate, this orchid is also a pet-friendly plant. It requires little care and can live and thrive in its planter for up to two years.

The plant-obsessed mom will love the Monstera deliciosa not just for its leafy look, but for how easy it is to take care of. It can thrive in indirect medium sunlight and only needs to be watered every one to two weeks.

Though the anthurium doesn't grow actual flowers, its bright leaves are still pretty enough to gift. The low-maintenance plant has blooms that pop up every so often and will thrive for up to eight weeks.

Mother's Day plants from Harry & David

This adorable succulent arrangement will ship in as little as two days! Once it arrives, she can either keep the plants in the mug or plant them in the backyard and keep the mug to use for her morning cup of coffee. Even better, it's dishwasher safe.

Mother's Day plants from UrbanStems

Simple yet sophisticated, this hanging plant will make a great accent piece in any space that could use some greenery. Not only do they help purify the air in your home, but they can also absorb odor, making them a great fit for sticking in the kitchen.

For the mom who loves to cook, this set will be a welcomed addition to the kitchen. Though the rosemary plant is simply for decoration, the tomato-scented candle and tea towel will be useful additions to this chef-inspired bundle.

Another two-in-one, "The Gloss" includes purple African violets and lipstick-shaped chocolates (which, in our opinion, is better than an actual gloss).

The Cathy is one of UrbanStems' most iconic plants thanks to the unique planter. The pot comes in three different colors reflective of different skin tones and the curling leaves of the xerographica air plant will only help to make this plant a centerpiece in any room.

Mother's Day plants from Bloomscape

This bright pink plant is native to Brazil and brings all of the tropical vibes. The no-fuss plant is pet-friendly and can also help remove pollutants from the air.

You can keep this plant in the planter or gift it in a plant stand — soon enough the leaves will start to spill over the edges and make it even more of an eye-catching piece. Though it can clean the air, it's not recommended for homes with pets.

Who can resist the calming scent of lavender? If your recipient doesn't have a green thumb, don't worry — this tree won't need to be replanted.

Mother's Day plants from The Bouqs Co.

This leafy pothos is grown in Florida and is described by the brand as "super easygoing." This plant wont need to be spoiled in order to thrive and comes in an adorable vase.

For this plant, a husband and wife team in Los Osos, California, will choose the perfect seasonal orchid for the lucky lady in your life. Colors can vary.

This snake plant looks exceptionally sleek in a gold planter, which the brand says the color combination helps promote focus and boost memory. The low maintenance plant also purifies the air and reduces allergens, making it a multitasker by definition.

