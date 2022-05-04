Better than a bouquet: 22 plants that'll arrive by Mother's Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you don't want to opt for the traditional Mother's Day bouquet this year (or, you've gifted them more years than you can count), potted plants are another classic route you can take this time around.

Whether she has a budding garden or is eager to add more greenery to her living space, these florals and faunas are sure to please and are equally as pretty as any arrangement — and they last longer, too. From roses and lilies to orchids and succulents, we've rounded up some special Mother's Day gifts that'll be perfect for the (plant) mom in your life.

P.S. Since Mother's Day is just a few days away, we highly recommend ordering your blooms with express shipping to ensure a timely arrival on her doorstep.

Mother's Day plants from ProFlowers

Moms may want to take her plant love to new heights. This silver satin pothos (that can thrive indoors or outside) comes with a bohemian-style macrame hanger that'll add a cool touch to any space she's presenting this in.

She may be familiar with aloe vera's cooling, soothing properties, but this succulent is also a great plant to naturally purify her home's air.

If she's the sort who gets excited about shopping for herbs at the farmers market, she'll appreciate a full shrub of fresh rosemary for her favorite recipes.

Mother's Day plants from From You Flowers

Are they craving some more sunshine in their life? This bold, vibrant bloom may work as a dopamine burst on a cloudy, gloomy day.

Even if she says she has a black thumb, it's practically impossible to hurt a succulent. This sweet collection includes a trio of plants that'll be super easy to care for — all she needs to do is give them a little light and water them with the included dropper once a week.

Mother's Day plants from UrbanStems

This two-in-one gift includes a sweet, heart-shaped Cora succulent plus some bubbly champagne gummy bears from très chic candy brand Sugarfina.

Sophisticated yet timeless, these ethereal dried bunny tails will make a great accent piece in any space that could use a burst of color. Best of all, they're made to last with no care at all!

The Cathy is one of UrbanStems' most iconic plants thanks to the unique planter. The pot comes in three different colors reflective of different skin tones and the curling leaves of the xerographica air plant will only help to make this plant a centerpiece in any room.

Mother's Day plants from 1-800-Flowers

Ooh la la! To complement the dainty campanula buds, this plant arrives in a vintage-inspired vase with a lotion to keep her skin soft. Whether she chooses to keep it in the adorable planter or use it as a piece of decor on the porch, it's a gift she can definitely upcycle.

Tastefully assembled, this lily plant rests in a rustic wooden planter and can even be upgraded with a keepsake plaque.

From the elegant antique planter to the crisp white buds, this topiary makes a statement all on its own. It arrives ready to bloom and will last for years in their home.

Bring the love to her doorstep with this heart-shaped bamboo arrangement. Not only does the plant come with a beautiful keepsake, but it's a great element to add some vibrance to her home decor.

Mother's Day plants from Harry & David

The money tree has been a symbol of a variety of things over centuries — prosperity, abundance and good fortune, for starters. She'll surely be delighted to bring all of that good feng shui into her home when this arrives!

Exquisite and delicate, this two-spike orchid is a pet-friendly plant. It requires little care and can live and thrive in its planter for up to two years.

Instead of roses, gift her this resistant flower. These flowers can last from 2-3 weeks and begin sprouting in approximately 4-6 weeks. It comes in a lovely wood container to match her country-inspired decor.

For the mom that loves to collect mugs, this gift will charm her day. The arrangement comes with a mix of succulents and the mug features a sweet floral design. She can place the plants in a different planter and keep her cup for her morning brew.

Mother's Day plants from Bloomscape

With vivid blooms and fuzzy leaves that are super soft to the touch, any mom would adore having this plant in her home. Regular pruning and indirect lighting will help these blossoms thrive for a long while.

Add a splash of color to her living room with the red prayer plant. This species is great for indoors and outdoors when placed in a sunny spot. The plant features a beautiful dark green design and feather-like centers.

Who can resist the calming scent of lavender? If your recipient doesn't have a green thumb, don't worry — this tree won't need to be replanted.

This bright pink plant is native to Brazil and brings all of the tropical vibes. The no-fuss plant is pet-friendly and can also help remove pollutants from the air.

Mother's Day plants from The Bouqs Co.

Is she a traditionalist who prefers a classic bouquet? Surprise her with this modern take budding with mixed Peruvian lilies and succulents.

For this plant, a husband and wife team in Los Osos, California, will choose the perfect seasonal orchid for the lucky lady in your life. Colors can vary.

