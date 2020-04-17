Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Self-care is an important practice to help you stay positive and relaxed, especially during times when you're experiencing high stress. While we spend more time indoors, this could be the perfect opportunity for you to incorporate self-care into your daily routine.
If you're looking for something to help you unwind, aromatherapy is a simple method you might want to look into. Aromatherapy is based on the idea that the scents of certain essential oils and natural herbs can have calming and healing effects.
Certified aromatherapist Dalba Castrillon told Shop TODAY that daily aromatherapy can lead to various benefits, including possible insomnia relief and treating headaches.
"Aromatherapy can be used for a range of physical, mental and even metaphysical needs," Castrillon said. "Essential oils and aromatherapy can be used in relieving depression, insomnia & stress, treating headaches, aid in the boosting of the immune system, improving circulation and boosting energy levels just to name a few."
Many people use essential oil diffusers to help spread the scents throughout their home, and Castrillon says there are a few features to keep in mind when purchasing
"Any diffuser with an intermittent setting and auto shut-off is what you want to buy," Castrillon said.
If you're looking for a popular oil diffuser with rave reviews, this option by Uproar has over 25,000 verified five-star ratings.
Uproar 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser
When it comes to choosing the perfect essential oil for you, founder of Blue Dawn Aromatherapy Dawn Shipley told us it's all down to personal preference.
"There are so many good essential oils for stress relief and personal preference definitely will play a role in that," Shipley said. "Though some good ones are lavender, conifer oils (trees like black spruce, Douglas fir or scotch pine), sandalwood, rose, frankincense, geranium, and citruses."
Best sleep essential oils
If you're having trouble sleeping at night, aromatherapists recommend using any of these scents to help you relax and drift off into a peaceful sleep. Founder of A.roma Amy Anthony also recommends spraying essential oils on a pillow for an extra dose of scent.
1. Lavender
Lavender is considered one of the more popular essential oils for relaxation. The brand recommends using a few drops in a diffuser before bed, and it's even safe to apply onto your skin for self-massage methods.
2. Chamomile
If you're looking to drift off to sleep, then you may enjoy the floral and herbal scent of chamomile. The brand also recommends using this oil to help with sore muscles.
3. Ylang Ylang
Considered a sweeter floral scent, this essential oil is recommended for its calming properties.
Best essential oils for stress relief
1. Sandalwood
This undiluted bottle of sandalwood essential oil is great for unwinding at the end of a long day. For a calming effect, the brand recommends putting a few drops in a diffuser or even in your shower or bath.
2. Rose
This sweet floral scent comes in a dark amber bottle in an effort to maintain freshness. This one is also undiluted, so a little goes a long way!
3. Frankincense
Made in the U.S., this essential oil is formulated without added chemicals or fragrances — it's just 100% frankincense.
Best essential oils for energy
1. Citrus
For an extra boost of energy, aromatherapists usually recommend a nice citrus scent. This essential oil uses a blend of citrus scents to provide a refreshing aroma that will help wake you up.
2. Eucalyptus
Eucalyptus essential oil comes recommended for anyone looking for a natural burst of energy. Made undiluted, this formula was created to provide users with a lasting scent.
3. Tea Tree
For days when you're feeling tired and drained, consider tea tree to help perk you up. The herbal scent can have an energizing effect whether you use it in the shower or a diffuser.
For more stories like this, check out:
- How to remove stubborn earwax at home, according to experts
- 15 health hair products to use between salon visits
- 13 men's skin care products you need to improve your skin
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.