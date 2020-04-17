Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Self-care is an important practice to help you stay positive and relaxed, especially during times when you're experiencing high stress. While we spend more time indoors, this could be the perfect opportunity for you to incorporate self-care into your daily routine.

If you're looking for something to help you unwind, aromatherapy is a simple method you might want to look into. Aromatherapy is based on the idea that the scents of certain essential oils and natural herbs can have calming and healing effects.

Certified aromatherapist Dalba Castrillon told Shop TODAY that daily aromatherapy can lead to various benefits, including possible insomnia relief and treating headaches.

"Aromatherapy can be used for a range of physical, mental and even metaphysical needs," Castrillon said. "Essential oils and aromatherapy can be used in relieving depression, insomnia & stress, treating headaches, aid in the boosting of the immune system, improving circulation and boosting energy levels just to name a few."

Many people use essential oil diffusers to help spread the scents throughout their home, and Castrillon says there are a few features to keep in mind when purchasing

"Any diffuser with an intermittent setting and auto shut-off is what you want to buy," Castrillon said.

If you're looking for a popular oil diffuser with rave reviews, this option by Uproar has over 25,000 verified five-star ratings.