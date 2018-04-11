How often should I wash my hair? Here's the down and dirty truth

Should you wash your hair every day?

There’s just something refreshing about that squeaky-clean, post-shampoo feeling, so it’s not surprising that many women wash their hair every day. But is a daily shampoo really necessary, and is it even a good idea? It depends on your personal preference and lifestyle, but experts tend to agree that shampooing every single day isn’t always best.

“I recommend washing hair only when it really needs to be washed (not just because you are showering). The natural oils are so good for the hair and if the hair is washed too often, it can cause an imbalance,” said Kérastase celebrity hairstylist, Matt Fugate.

Think of washing your hair like washing your face: It’s a necessary part of your beauty routine, but overdoing it can unintentionally upset your body’s natural balance of healthy oils that help moisturize.

Shampooing too frequently can also cause actual damage to hair. “Washing your hair too often can make the hair dry and brittle and lead to irritation of the scalp,” said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's department of dermatology.

When hair is wet, it swells up, making it more vulnerable, according to Perry Romanowski, a cosmetic chemist who co-founded the website The Beauty Brains: “The process of moving shampoo or conditioner around in your hair can damage the hair cuticle (the outer layer). When the hair dries, it doesn't lay perfectly flat so that makes hair look dull, makes it harder to comb and increases the chances of getting a split hair.”

Women with sensitive scalps should take extra caution. “Exposure to detergents can cause irritation on your scalp," Romanowski said. "For some people, washing hair too often can lead to rashes and itching."

At the same time, you also want to make sure you’re washing your hair enough because skipping out on several washes can irritate your scalp. “If you don't wash your hair often, scalp oil tends to build up. This causes greasiness of the hair and can promote dandruff,” Zeichner said.

The moral of the story? Everyone is different, and many women wash their hair daily without negative side effects. It’s really about knowing your hair and scalp, and finding a shampoo schedule that works best for you!