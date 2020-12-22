From lip balm to mascara, Lisa Rinna shares her favorite beauty products

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you’ll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity’s own product line. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Lisa Rinna has always been known for her pronounced pout, so it's only natural that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is channeling her beauty know-how into a new line of lip products.

The 57-year-old recently launched Rinna Beauty, a collection of neutral lip shades with names that are just as sassy as the brand's namesake. As part of the initial launch, fans of the reality star can channel her trademark lips with three lip kits that each include a lipstick, gloss and liner. The brand is also selling standalone lipsticks and glosses.

As Rinna prepares to embark on this next phase of her career, Shop TODAY chatted with the entrepreneur to find out her plans for the brand, her beauty routine and the products she's sworn by during the pandemic.

Rinna on her new beauty line

Over the course of her career as an actor and reality star, Rinna has experimented with an array of beauty looks, but her signature choppy bob and lips have always been the main focal point. So when the makeup maven had the chance to create her own line of products, she jumped at the opportunity and spent the time making sure she got everything just right.

"It's so exciting to finally do this. It seems (like a) pretty authentic and pretty organic (move for me)," she told us, adding the Rinna Beauty has been in the works for nearly a decade.

The Bravo star describes the collection as "easy, breezy" and said she was excited to kick things off with a more neutral range of colors since she tends to opt for lighter colors herself.

"My daughters think it's great because they like to wear light lip colors also. It seems to be quite universal age-wise, from teenagers up to my mom, who's 92 1/2," she told us.

Over the course of her career as an actor and reality star, Rinna has experimented with an array of beauty looks, but her signature choppy bob and lips have always been the main focal point. (Photo: Courtesy of Rinna Beauty) Courtesy Rinna Beauty / Rinna Beauty

Lips are obviously a major part of Rinna's beauty routine and she explained that she tends to feel a bit naked without something on them.

"I always have to have something on my lips, whether it's a balm or something. My mother is the same way and the girls are the same way. It kind of runs in the family that if you don't have something on your lips you tend to chew on them or pick at them," she said.

Looking to the future, Rinna plans to expand her line to include a range of other products but in the meantime, she's excited to see what fans think of the brand's inaugural collection. Just don't ask her to name her favorite product.

"It's hard to pick a favorite! You can't pick your favorite child. I love them all," she said.

Rinna on her skin care routine during quarantine

Like many of us, Rinna has been taking skin care matters into her own hands during the pandemic.

"I've done a lot of masks over this time," she said. "I'm just trying everything that I have."

The beauty maven swears by skin care brands that are backed by doctors — like Dr. Lancer and Dr. Barbara Sturm — to help calm down her melasma and breakouts.

"They're pricey but I think that when you find something that works on your skin you need to go with it and be consistent," she said.

Lancer Skin Care is one of Rinna's go-to brands and the beauty maven keeps her skin glowing with this facial scrub. The exfoliator works to resurface skin and tackle fine lines, discoloration and pores and can be used all over the face, neck and chest. Rinna even rubs a bit over her lips from time to time!

Sun protection is at the core of the reality star's skin care routine and she makes it a priority to apply it early on in her day.

"The first thing I do when I get up is I put sunscreen on. So I don't even go downstairs and have my tea until I have sunscreen on, which I think is super important when you're sitting in front of a TV screen (because) you're getting light," she said. "And if you have skin like mine, which picks up melasma like crazy, you're picking it up in front of light."

The mother of two has also tried to pass the importance of sun protection on to her daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin (19) and Delilah Belle Hamlin (22).

"(I always say) 'Sunscreen, sunscreen, please wear sunscreen,' which basically goes in one ear and out the other. But I started them out really young so hopefully that sticks at some point," she said.

When it comes to repairing and preventing skin damage, Rinna reaches for this high-tech LED mask. "I'm someone who likes to get facials and I obviously haven't been able to do that. So I got one of these LED light masks and I quite like it," Rinna told us. The FDA-cleared mask harnesses the power of blue and red light to reduce fine lines, redness and blemishes. It's a bit pricey, but when you factor in the cost of regular facials, it kind of pays for itself in a few uses.

Rinna on her makeup routine

Rinna knows a thing or two about getting all glammed up, but in her everyday life, the star's makeup routine is a bit more relaxed.

"Because I wear so much makeup at times for work, I don't wear any makeup when I'm not working. I might do a little concealer. Obviously I always have on my Rinna Beauty lip; I always do a lip. But I don't wear makeup unless I am going out to dinner or working," she told us.

The entrepreneur cited tinted moisturizer, concealer and mascara as her makeup mainstays when she wants to feel polished, but said she relishes the times when she can just go natural.

"I prefer it because we wear so much that when you can take it off and let your skin be, it's heaven," she said.

Of course, it took Rinna a while to discover what works for her and learn that less is more. And that's something she's enjoys watching her daughters learn.

"I love just watching them go through the process because you have to find that on your own. You have to find what works for you and it's fun to watch them go through their journey," she said.

Lip gloss might be Rinna's signature product, but on days when she's not wearing it, she keeps things simple with a dab of this drugstore staple that nourishes lips with vitamins, shea butter and chamomile essence.

This product is from the celebrity’s own product line or brand.

Rinna is particularly excited about her new brand's lip kits, which include everything you need to create the perfect pout. This nude "Birthday Suit" kit comes with a lip pencil, gloss and lipstick that are super easy to layer on top of each other.

Too Faced Damn Girl! 24-Hour Mascara

"Damn Girl! Mascara from Too Faced is my absolute favorite mascara; I don't use anything else," Rinna told us. It's not surprising the star swears by the multitasking product, either. The long-lasting formula volumizes, lifts and curls without weighing lashes down.

When Rinna's getting ready for her close-up, she reaches for a little bit of Bobbi Brown Pressed Powder. The oil-free setting powder is great for touchups and helps give a natural, sheer finish.

When she's not working, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star keeps her makeup routine pretty light but said some of her mainstays are mascara, lip gloss and this concealer from Kevyn Aucoin. The full-coverage product conceals and hydrates with ingredients like honey and jojoba oil.

Rinna on her quarantine fashion routine

When asked what her approach to fashion during quarantine has been like, Rinna admits that she's been handling it a lot like the rest of us.

"I wear a lot of sweatpants and you just wear what's comfortable. Every once in a while, though, you've gotta put your jeans on just to make sure (they fit)," she said and laughed. "I tend to wear a very small portion of what I own. It's all about comfort and warmth and coziness."

The Bravo star gravitates toward soft fabrics like cashmere and cotton and said Nili Lotan and Free City are two of her go-to loungewear brands.

Tank tops are a wardrobe staple that Rinna has worn a lot of while spending so much time at home, and the reality star said she swears by Re/Done's cozy, fitted tops.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!