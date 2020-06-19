Lisa Rinna rocks sunglasses — and only sunglasses — in new photo shoot

Lisa Rinna recently appeared in an ad campaign for Christian Cowan X Le Specs sunglasses, and while she looked gorgeous in her futuristic shades, it’s likely her eyewear was not the first thing fans noticed about her photos.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 56, posed nude in a series of stunning photos, shot by photographer Greg Swales.

“Who needs clothes when your body looks like this?” Swales captioned one photo.

Rinna’s fellow “Real Housewives” cast members agreed.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

“WHHHAATTT!!! Holy S**T!” Dorit Kemsley commented on her photos. “Damn this is next level.”

“OH MY GAWD ... please wear this to the Reunion,” Kyle Richards added, while Erika Girardi commented, “YES YES YES.”

Plenty of other celebrities were in awe of Rinna’s fierce photo shoot and toned physique.

“These are insane,” actress January Jones chimed in.

Chrissy Teigen also weighed in with a funny comment, writing to Rinna, “honored u chose me to style wardrobe !!”

Rinna’s family members also couldn’t get over her stunning photos.

“Yup! She’s my girl! MY GIRL!!” her husband, Harry Hamlin, wrote on her post.

Rinna’s daughters also commented on their mom’s pictures, and by the sound of it, they hadn’t been aware of the photo shoot beforehand.

“Mom when tf did you do this,” Rinna’s 22-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, commented on Instagram.

“WAIT WHAT … WHEN DID YOU DO THIS … YOU ARE HOT,” Rinna’s other daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, wrote in a series of comments.

Earlier this month, Rinna celebrated Amelia’s birthday with a gorgeous throwback photo of herself cradling her baby bump while pregnant with Amelia.

Rinna has clearly always been stunning!