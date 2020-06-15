What Hoda and Jenna 'can't live without' right now

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sometimes the products we stumble across by chance end up becoming the ones we can't live without. For TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, these finds range from beauty products to sentimental pieces of jewelry.

Below, we rounded up Hoda's and Jenna's current must-haves from their "Can't live without it" segment.

We should note that these products were independently chosen by the TODAY anchors. The anchors are not paid to mention them and are unaffiliated with these brands. The products are simply some of their favorite things.

June 15, 2020

Hoda loves using the Yummly App for meal inspiration for her kids. With over 2 million recipes, Yummly has a mission of becoming the smartest and most helpful food platform — and with the app it's easy to access meal ideas from just about anywhere.

It has a personalized discovery function that learns what foods you like, what ingredients you like to cook with and your cooking comfort level. It also has the capability to recommend recipes based on allergies, taste, diet and more.

Jenna bought this shirt for Henry and her dad for Father's Day and says that they are "manly but vintage-looking." It's made with moisture-wicking material and has a classic fit that's tailored but not too tight.

Criquet makes versatile shirts and shorts with designs inspired by what the co-founders call a combination of "southern prep and east coast classic" style.

May 15, 2020

This kit has everything you need for the perfect manicure, including cuticle oil, nail strengthener and polish, a hand and foot scrub and much, much more.

You can always find spicy condiments in Jenna's pantry, and her current must-have is packed with a ton of flavor. The South Carolina-made hot sauce is made with sweet, mild Fresno peppers and a mix of French white wine vinegar — and it's aged in bourbon barrels for a hint of smokiness.

May 4, 2020

While Hoda noted that these cleansing wipes weren't her "Can't Live Without It" pick, she loves beauty products made with coconut oil. "Every time I reach for something coconut oil I laugh inside because I remember [Jenna] saying that I do that ... I have so many coconut oil products," Hoda laughed.

These coconut water cleansing wipes are just what Hoda happened to have on hand. They're soft and gentle on the skin but can remove tough makeup and dirt in a breeze. The coconut water extract also boasts soothing and relaxing properties to leave you and your skin feeling refreshed.

Hoda's "Can't Live Without It" pick is this adorable engraved necklace from designer Jennifer Miller.

"Since Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, it's the only necklace I've been wearing non-stop," Hoda said. The long chain makes it easy to pair with other necklaces and dainty earrings, while the eye-catching gold finish makes it stunning enough to wear on its own.

The piece can even be engraved with the message of your choice, so the mom in your life can wear a message just as sweet as Hoda's close to her heart. You can also use the code "MOM20" at checkout for 20% off of the original price of this statement piece.

Jenna can't live without this Epsom salt bath, which upgrades her self-care baths and helps give her a bit of relaxation. For her "Can't Live Without It" pick, Jenna shared that this muscle recovery soak makes her routine just a little bit better.

"This makes your muscles feel good," Jenna said. While she laughed that Hoda is not a fan of baths, Jenna noted that they tend to help her when she is feeling stressed.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

February 24, 2020

Hoda can't live without these makeup wipes from RMS Beauty. She says they wipe off makeup easily and have a soft and buttery texture.

The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipe is meant to easily remove makeup without abrasive scrubbing.

The formula, made with the RMS signature coconut oil, is designed to cleanse skin while softening, moisturizing and providing antibacterial benefits. It also has a cooling effect to help relieve the painful dryness caused by rashes or sunburn.

Each box comes with 20 individual wipes so you can take them with you everywhere.

Jenna can't live without these candles by Boy Smells. She loves that they are versatile and can be gifted to anyone. Hoda agrees that her fiancé, Joel, would love one!

These candles aren't your typical candles. Instead of traditional floral, vanilla or bakery scents, the Boy Smells candles include notes that are gender neutral.

Each candle is crafted with a coconut and beeswax blend that is both ethically harvested and all-natural, according to the brand. They also come in a sleek black tumbler that works well as décor in any room.

The company was founded in 2016 by Matthew Herman and Davin Kien and started off as an experiment. Now, Boy Smells candles are available in over 300 retailers and come in several unique scents.

February 17, 2020

Jenna's go-to snacks are grain-free almond flour tortillas from Siete. This yummy snack is paleo-friendly, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free, soy free and vegan. Load them with salsa and cheese to make a tasty quesadilla, or make a roll-up for a quick to-go snack — either way, delicious!

This eight-pack of tortillas is made with almond flour and tapioca flour. The brand recommends heating them on a skillet or in a microwave but says they still have a buttery taste when you don't eat them warm.

Hoda said she can't live without Bare Baked Crunchy Chips. The crispy treats are made with real fruits and vegetables — and each batch is baked, never fried. The slow baking process provides a "one-of-a-kind crunch," says the brand. And the convenient bags make it easy to take anywhere.

Don't know which flavor to try? Check out this variety pack filled with fuji apple, coconut and banana chip options. No matter which one you choose, you can be sure there's no added sugar and at least three grams of fiber per serving.

The Bare original apple chips are a bestseller among customers. You can eat them straight out of the bag, coat them in peanut butter or use them as a crunchy topping on yogurt or oatmeal.

"I tried these apple chips a few weeks ago and I'm addicted to them," one Amazon buyer wrote. "I was looking for healthier options than chips, and these are perfect."

This savory option is a new product from the brand. The sweet potatoes provide a good source of protein, potassium and fiber, and the crunch of the chips will curb that craving for those greasy potato chips.

If you're not a fan of sweet potatoes, Bare also makes sea salt beet chips and sea salt carrot chips.

February 3, 2020

Hoda can't live without her DIY face scrub which she whips up mixing coconut oil and baking soda. She actually learned this trick from Tiffany Haddish and realized the simple recipe can easily fit into her skin care routine.

This coconut oil has nearly 200 reviews on Amazon with an impressive 4.7-star rating. It's rich in nutrients that help moisturize skin and can also be used to cook, remove stains and even remove makeup.

Who knew a simple household essential could be so versatile? Baking soda can be used to deodorize laundry, clean countertops or in Hoda's case, exfoliate your skin.

Best of all, it doesn't take a lot of effort to create this simple scrub: Add baking soda and coconut oil in a small dish, mix it up and apply it directly to your face. Rub the solution into your skin in circular motions to gently exfoliate.

After a couple of minutes, rinse your skin with water and pat dry with a clean towel. In next to no time, you'll have softer and smoother skin that feels rejuvenated.

Jenna loves this unique and flavorful honey that's just $9. The sweet-heat combination of this chili-infused honey is a quick and easy way to add flavor to any dish. From pizza to hot wings, cheese and cocktails, this delicious condiment is Jenna's favorite pantry must-have.

Upgrade your favorite dish with this spicy honey from Bushwick Kitchen. This option combines a mix of chili peppers and wildflower honey for a bold and spicy flavor. No matter your pairing preference, it will give your treat a kick of flavor.

The honey has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and buyers say the fusion of ingredients is versatile and not overpowering. For only $15, it's a great addition to the dinner table or for a fun get-together.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter