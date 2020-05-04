Still looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? We found 7 thoughtful ideas

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Mother's Day is this weekend, and if you still haven't found the perfect gift for Mom, the TODAY editors have you covered.

We searched the internet to find some of the best Mother's Day gifts to treat her to this year. Whether you're celebrating Mom from afar or spending the day together, these unique picks will make it extra special.

Starting at $13, Lovepop has a wide range of gorgeous 3D cards featuring intricate designs that Mom will love. You can personalize each one with a message and have it shipped straight to her mailbox.

If you really want to surprise your mom this year, their new flower bouquet cards will have her in awe. For Mother's Day, Lovepop came out with a Purple Rose Bouquet, Pink Rose Bouquet and Pink Lily Bouquet. The popular popup card is perfect for Mom's special day because she won't have to worry about watering these or wilting in a few days!

Homesick has over 200 different candles, diffusers and oils all representing the things that matter most, including U.S. states and cities and memories like "Grandma's Kitchen" and "Beach Cottage." The brand came out with a limited edition "Thank You, Mom" candle, but their city and state collections are among the bestsellers right now.

For each scent they develop Homesick talks to up to 100 locals listening to their memories, collecting samples and even extracting smells from foods. After putting together hundreds of scent combinations, they check in with their community to make sure each candle will drum up memories and take you back to your special place.

One of the great things about this smaller brand is that they’re donating 10% of sales to COVID-10 charities.

Bring a little bit of Paris to mom’s kitchen with this chic, French bistro-inspired mug. Anthropologie tells Shop TODAY that monogram mugs are very popular among shoppers right now, and this one is a top-seller. It also happens to be a J. Lo-approved!

This is an easy way to get mom a personalized gift that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Plus, you know she’ll use it almost every day! It has an intricate honeycomb-style pattern with sleek gold accents that are carried over inside too.

Slipper searches are up 600% now that many of us are spending time at home — and this pair from Acorn combines the best of both worlds: slippers and sandals. The spa-inspired style is the brand's bestseller right now and is available in 14 different colors and a bunch of sizes, including wide options.

The open-toe slippers are made with velvety-soft — and machine washable — terry cloth and have a contoured footbed to support your feet. They’re so lightweight and plush it feels like you’re walking on a cloud! And what mom doesn’t want to feel comfortable and cozy?!

Whether you’re shopping for a gift for mom or looking for an activity to do together this weekend, the diamond painting trend is for you. It's like "paint by numbers," but sparkly because you use diamond-like rhinestones to create a beautiful shimmery design.

Searches for "diamond painting kits" have surged by 90% in the last month, and Joann stores have a bunch of options — including a Van Gogh. The store also offers curbside pickup if you want to order online and get your hands on this ASAP.

You can’t go wrong with a classic gift like a keepsake locket. It’s also perfect for new moms and grandmas.

Gorjana is known for making beautiful, affordable pieces, and these lockets are no exception. The Stellar style is made with 18K gold plated brass and features white cubic zirconia in the front. It's also longer so Mom can layer it with her favorite pieces. For a more vintage-inspired option, the Bali style is a timeless option she'll also love.

If you’re looking for a unique gift that keeps on giving, Cratejoy is the place to go. It’s the world’s first subscription box marketplace, and its mission is to deliver joy to people’s doors each and every month.

The site has over 2,000 boxes to choose from all from small, independent businesses across the country. You can get almost anything from beauty products to a cookie subscription from a small bakery in Brooklyn. The hard part will be deciding which one to choose!

For the mom with a sweet tooth, the subscription box from Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop in Brooklyn, New York is a delicious treat she'll love. Mom will get a variety of baked goods every month, all made in small batches by Little Red Kitchen’s resident baker.

If you want to treat Mom to an at-home spa day, Feeling Fab is a great gift. Each monthly box is packed with around $100 worth of self-care products from skin care to wellness products to help her create a relaxing atmosphere at home.

