From her iconic green Versace dress to her recent wavy hairstyle at the Super Bowl, Jennifer Lopez is known for setting trends on an almost weekly basis. Though she's no stranger to thinking outside the box and surprising us with something unexpected, her latest favorite trend is one we never saw coming: the classic monogram coffee mug.
Lopez shared a photo of herself using a chic monogram mug back in February before attending the Independent Spirit Awards, and Anthropologie pointed out that her Tiled Margot Mug is still in stock online.
This mug boasts a beautiful tile design that the brand says is inspired by French bistros. It features an intricate honeycomb-style pattern with gold accents, which is even carried over into the interior of the mug.
The unique design makes it perfect for gift-giving, or as J.Lo showed us, pre-award show happenings. Anthropologie reviewers seem to be loving it too, as it has a 4.8-star rating so far.
"I've received many compliments on the mug," one reviewer wrote. "It's very classy and it's a good size for my coffee. Looking at it every morning makes my day!"
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
This isn't the first time Lopez has been spotted sipping from a personalized coffee cup. In one of Alex Rodriguez's recent Instagram stories, Lopez was seen with yet another Anthropologie mug — this time in a simple white stoneware design. It's a much more minimalist style, though the wide bottom still gives it a unique shape.
It seems like it's becoming a celebrity favorite, as actress Lucy Hale was also spotted walking her dog with the same Anthropologie mug back in early April.
Anthropologie Monogram Mug
Though we wouldn't blame you for treating yourself to one of these classy mugs, they would also make for the perfect unique Mother's Day gift — especially since it's one she will actually use!
For more gift-worthy mugs that follow the monogram trend, we found a few below that might be worth checking out.
Monogram mugs for gifting
1. Pottery Barn Alphabet Mug
These mugs from Pottery Barn are similar but feature a slightly more streamlined design. They're available in 19 different letters, and they're currently on sale!
2. Formations Monogram Mug
You can find these adorable mugs on sale for 20% off at Bed Bath and Beyond. The company has an entire collection of monogrammed mugs, so you can find one that best fits your recipient's style (or cabinet).
3. Striped Monogram Coffee Mug
This monogram mug is truly customizable — you can choose both the color and the name of your choice. Each letter is printed in a striped design, making them a perfectly modern keepsake.
4. Williams Sonoma Monogram Mug
These durable mugs are crafted from porcelain and the finishing touches are administered by hand, making for a truly personal gift.
5. Lenox Platinum Monogram Mug
As part of Lenox's monogram collection, these platinum mugs are available in all 26 letters of the alphabet in a script design. These delicate but sturdy mugs are as adorable as they are functional.
