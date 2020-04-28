Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

From her iconic green Versace dress to her recent wavy hairstyle at the Super Bowl, Jennifer Lopez is known for setting trends on an almost weekly basis. Though she's no stranger to thinking outside the box and surprising us with something unexpected, her latest favorite trend is one we never saw coming: the classic monogram coffee mug.

We saw J. Lo with a Tiled Margot Mug, so we got a Tiled Margot Mug! 🤩 (Well, another one. We have a lot of mugs.) #Repost @JLo pic.twitter.com/93OH0gxoXx — Anthropologie (@Anthropologie) February 10, 2020

Lopez shared a photo of herself using a chic monogram mug back in February before attending the Independent Spirit Awards, and Anthropologie pointed out that her Tiled Margot Mug is still in stock online.

This mug boasts a beautiful tile design that the brand says is inspired by French bistros. It features an intricate honeycomb-style pattern with gold accents, which is even carried over into the interior of the mug.

The unique design makes it perfect for gift-giving, or as J.Lo showed us, pre-award show happenings. Anthropologie reviewers seem to be loving it too, as it has a 4.8-star rating so far.

"I've received many compliments on the mug," one reviewer wrote. "It's very classy and it's a good size for my coffee. Looking at it every morning makes my day!"