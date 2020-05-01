Need a last minute Mother's Day gift? Here are 46 unique finds

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Mother's Day is quickly approaching and if you haven't been able to find the perfect gift to show Mom just how much you love her, you still have some time. While social distancing may be keeping you from hand-delivering your gift this year, there are plenty of unique and thoughtful gifts that can be delivered to her doorstep.

Yahoo Life Contributing Editor Chassie Post joined Hoda & Jenna this morning to share some of the top picks for last-minute Mother's Day gifts that your mom and any mother-figure in your life will love. Whether she likes to relax with a glass of wine or enjoys a chic piece of jewelry, Post has something for everyone.

Read on for some of the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts that should be on your radar.

Best Mother's Day gifts 2020

"Who doesn't want to be cool and cozy right now?" Post said. This chic sweatshirt is perfect for lounging. You can choose the color that best suits her style so she can sport it with jeans or leggings.

For the "popcorn-loving mom," you can personalize this pink popcorn tin with a photo or message of your choice to send some sweet words her way. Each tin is filled with the classic flavors — butter, cheese and caramel popcorn. You can even send her a socially distant hug, too.

Whether she's a puzzle master or a jigsaw puzzle novice, she'll love this customizable piece. Especially now, Posts says this is a great activity for the whole family that doesn't involve screens. You can choose the design or image, and frame it once completed for a piece of decor that she will cherish forever. You can explore more custom puzzle options here.

If she's not a fan of traditional bouquets, she might find this one irresistible! Surprise her with this bestselling cookie bouquet of 12 buttercream-frosted "flowers" that are delivered in a beautiful gift box.

No matter what you call her — Mom, Mommy, Teta, Gigi or Nana — you can create a bracelet just for her. The kit comes with all of the beads you need, so you can purchase the matching silk strings to assemble your custom creation. To explore more of the custom letter options for Mother's Day, click here.

The message on the bracelet is almost as sweet as what it stands for. Each bracelet from the Little Words Project comes with a registration code that can be registered on its app or website so the recipient can join the Nice Girl Gang — an online community of women just like her that are dedicated to empowering each other.

Post calls these the perfect Mother's Day "pick-me-up." For an at-home celebration, these affordable eye masks will help give her the ultimate gift — an at-home spa day. The masks are available in gold and rose gold shades, but each one is formulated to help relieve the under-eye area and reveal smoother brighter skin.

This "magazine" will make sure she doesn't miss a single step in her skin routine. Posts says it is the "ultimate at-home masking kit," as it contains a nourishing mask for nearly every part of the body, from her hair to her feet.

Perfect for the mom with a green thumb, this book is full of bright and cheery notes that will bring a smile to her face. Between each page is a flower that flips up from the page, and when each flower in the book "blooms," a vibrant bouquet is formed.

Check out more Post-approved last-minute Mother's Day gifts below, from sweet treats to custom jewelry.

Mother's Day treats

You can never go wrong with chocolate, and this giant white chocolate fortune cookie is sure to be a gift that she'll never forget. It's covered in delicious sprinkles and edible florals and includes a personal fortune inside that is just as sweet as the gift itself.

If she has a sweet tooth, she's bound to love these Instagram-famous rainbow cookies that taste even better than they look. They're shipped fresh from Zola Bakes in New York City and can be delivered anywhere across the country. She also might enjoy treats from another NYC favorite, Russ & Daughters, known for their delicious Black and White Cookies and Chocolate Babka, among other baked goods.

This bouquet features Oreos dipped in two different kinds of Belgian chocolates: dark chocolate and white chocolate. Chocolate coated candy pieces are also placed atop each cookie to resemble spring flowers.

Want to send her a message just as sweet as it will taste? Customize these shortbread cookies with a date and message that means the most to her, and they might just look even better than they'll taste!

Spice things up a little this year with upscale hot sauces from Truff. This white truffle edition is crafted from ripe chili peppers, agave nectar, white truffle and organic coriander, making it a delicious vegan-friendly addition to any meal.

Mother's Day jewelry gifts

Monogrammed jewelry will never go out of style, and this disc necklace is perfect for the mom who prefers a subtle statement necklace for daily wear.

Choose up to three special initials that she can keep close to her heart with this necklace. Each necklace also comes with a gift bag and a note card, so all you need to do is fill out your special message and send it her way.

For a personal touch, these custom bracelets can be made using your own handwriting. Whether you share a favorite mantra or know a message she will adore, this bracelet will be a timeless keepsake that she'll never want to take off.

This gold plated necklace can be adorned with the letter of your choice to make it a stylish yet personal gift.

This dainty necklace is a subtle accessory that any mom (or mama) will love.

Whether she likes to garden or can simply appreciate a pretty piece of jewelry, this birth month flower necklace can combine both of her interests. Each necklace contains a real flower encased in resin that will last forever and is sure to land her some compliments.

Custom Mother's Day gifts

You can choose the design or photo you know she'll love for this custom puzzle. It even comes in its own matching photo box to make storage easy.

Whether she likes to soak up some sun at the beach or in the comfort of her own backyard, this custom towel will be essential. Choose the appropriate size and custom print for a gift she can start using this summer.

A personalized addition to her kitchen counter, this monogrammed recipe box will help keep all of her culinary secrets in one place. Each box also comes with 48 recipe cards that match the design you choose so the chef can enjoy the way it looks almost as much as you'll enjoy the way the recipes taste.

For the fashionista, this palm leaf clutch is the perfect summer accessory. You can monogram it with her initials or personalize it with her name so she can keep all of the essentials at hand in a customized clutch.

This handwoven tote can be used as a shoulder bag or a handbag. She can keep her valuables in the zipper pocket and keep her favorite reads or other essentials within reach in the spacious inner compartment.

These completely customizable dish towels can be purchased individually but are also available in sets of two, three or four. Choose a phrase, image or message of your choice to include that will bring a smile to her face each time she puts them to use.

Mother's Day relaxing gifts

If a morning cup of coffee or tea is a must, this smart mug might be a step above her favorite ceramic mug. She'll be able to control the temperature of the mug from her phone, so she can enjoy a piping hot sip every time.

We think Kathie Lee Gifford would agree — this wine holder is a bathtime essential. Whether she prefers to sip pinot noir or chardonnay, her glass will always be within reach.

If she's in need of a break, you can have this chair delivered just in time for summer. The woven cotton gives it a boho feel and makes it comfortable enough to kick back and relax in while taking in some sun.

This luxury inflatable lounger from Venice Beach-based brand Funboy will make it easy for her to relax in the pool or in the backyard. How about both?

Mother's Day beauty gifts

Whether her skin care routine is a full-blown 11 steps or she simply enjoys a little pampering every now and then, this Mother's Day skin care set will be a treat for her complexion. It features the brand's "Mirakle Cream" and "Super Shield" that will keep her skin glowing.

If her daily arm workout has long been her daily blow out, this hair dryer stand might make things a little bit easier. It comes with everything she'll need to put the holder into place, and hopefully make her daily routine simpler.

Whether she prefers to treat herself to a pedicure in the bathroom or on the couch, this home pedicure kit makes it a more manageable task. It includes a pull-out tray, LED light and a foam pad to keep the nail polish bottle in its place, so she'll never have to strain for another DIY pedicure again.

This vanity mirror doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so she can listen to her favorite songs while she gets ready for the day. It is also Siri-enabled and can charge her phone at the same time, so she won't have to pause her routine to answer a quick text.

Whether she needs a place to store her makeup or skin care essentials, this adorable cosmetic bag from Vera Bradley will help her do it in style. Each bag is crafted from a soft cotton material and can even be personalized with a monogram of her initials or her name for a custom touch.

Mother's Day home gifts

If she needs her daily cup of Joe but wants to save on counter space, this single-serve coffee maker is the gift she's been waiting for. She'll have a fresh cup of coffee ready in minutes with this sleek device.

Perfect for a new mom, this letter board picture frame puts a unique twist on memory-making. Each frame comes with letters and symbols to create a customized message on the front that can be changed each time a photo is replaced.

This Neiman Marcus exclusive is crafted from porcelain and makes the perfect addition to any table setting.

Bonsai trees make a beautiful gift, and this tree will already boast pink flowers, as it arrives in bud form. Upgrade your gift and add a wind-chime to complement this outdoor-dwelling plant.

These adorable candles are hand-poured in Vancouver, Canada, and boast an aroma just as delightful as they look.

If you've already got the wine holder on your list, upgrade her self-care bath with this caddy. It can hold all of the essentials she'll need for a bit of me-time and relaxation.

Mother's Day accessory gifts

These slides will make every step feel soft. Choose between five different colors for the one she'll like best.

These aren't any ordinary pair of readers. In fact, they are specially tinted to help block blue light emission from electronic devices. With all of the time we are spending behind screens, she'll be sure to appreciate you looking out for her.

The cotton blend pajama set is cooling and comfortable, so she can sleep soundly through the warm spring nights.

Let her know she's a "super mom" with these gift boxes from Happy Socks that are just as bold as they are adorable. Each box features its own fun print that she'll be excited to wear whether she's at home or heading out.

This bright tote will brighten her spirits and help her get ready for summer. Whether she needs a bag for her beach gear or something to use daily, she'll love the print and you'll love the price.

