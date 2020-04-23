The best Mother's Day gift baskets to show your love from afar

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While most of us are social distancing and staying in quarantine as of lately, a Mother's Day gathering is likely not happening this year. Nevertheless, there are still tons of ways to show your appreciation from afar.

One great way to thank your mom for all that she does is by sending her a Mother's Day gift basket directly to her doorstep. Whether you're looking for a gift basket full tasty treats, bubbly champagne, spa essentials or Starbucks goodies, there's bound to be at least one basket on our list that makes her smile!

This splurge-worthy gift basket is the perfect way to show your mom how much you appreciate everything she does for you! It comes with your choice of a bubbly drink and an assortment of cookies, truffles and toffee.

Who doesn't love brunch? Since you may not be able to treat your mom to her favorite restaurant this year, consider this brunch gift box from Wolferman's Bakery instead. It comes with a triple cheese and caramelized onion quiche, English muffins, blueberry vanilla loaf cake and more.

This sweet gift basket from Dear Ava is the perfect gesture for the moms who forget to take a moment for themselves once in a while. It includes a lavender soy candle, two bath bombs, lavender soap and lip balm.

If your mom loves Mrs. Fields sweets, she'll be delighted with this basket full of bite-size cookies, brownies, and frosted flower cookies.

Any Starbucks-loving mom is bound to smile when she receives this gift basket from ProFlowers. It includes two keepsake Starbucks tumblers and tons of treats like wafer cookies, Teavana tea, shortbread cookies and more.

Treat her to a box of desserts for the rest of the month with these jumbo cupcakes. The set comes with chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, and strawberry flavored cupcakes. For an extra festive touch, each one has a cute sugar flower on top.

This summer sausage and cheese gift box from Hickory Farms is great for the mom's who love their hors d'oeuvres and cocktail hour. It comes with sweet beef sausages, a smoked cheddar blend, a smoked gouda blend, cheddar cheese, honey pineapple mustard and sweet hot mustard.

For a fun bite-size option, consider this Baked by Melissa mini cupcake gift box. This exclusive Mother's Day gift box includes 25 handcrafted cupcakes in six flavors: chocolate strawberry, electric tie-dye, cookies & cream, chocolate & sprinkles, blondie, and sugar cookie dough.

If she's a chocolate lover, you can never go wrong with a box of luxury chocolates from Godiva. This limited edition spring-themed chocolate box includes an assortment of flavors like peach sorbet and white chocolate hazelnut.

Is your mom the queen of texting emojis? Capitalize on your texting banter with this adorable basket of cookies that includes a kissy-face emoji cookie, a heart-shaped treat that says "Best Mom Ever" and a handful of assorted cookies.

Coffee is usually a mom's best friend. If that's the case for yours, this "coffee break" gift basket is a great Mother's Day gift idea. It comes with two "Morning Brew" mugs, french roast ground coffee, white chocolate & raspberry cookies, macaroons, s'more cookies and more.

Who wouldn't want a tower full of chocolate, candy and popcorn? This decadent Mother's Day tower is great for the mom who loves her sweets. It includes chocolate from Ghirardelli and Lindt, cinnamon almonds, peach hard candies and caramel toffee popcorn.

Face treatments don't have to be exclusive to spas! Help your mom rejuvenate her skin with this fun gift set face mask set that comes with a sheet mask, a natural blue algae mask and an aloe growing kit.

If she loves her summer wines, consider this rosè themed gift basket that comes with one bottle of sweet wine, peppercorn crackers, two flavors of cheese, and dark chocolate.

For those who could use a spa day ASAP, bring the relaxing atmosphere right to her with this luxurious spa gift set. It comes with a bunch of Ritual of Sakura products like a foaming shower gel, body scrub, body cream, hand wash, a scented candle, a cozy robe, and slippers.

Milk Bar is known for its mouth-watering cookies and this cute sampler tin would make a perfect Mother's Day Gift! It comes with a little bit of everything, from rainbow-vanilla cake truffles to a yummy Milk Bar pie.

A mom's first Mother's Day is always a special one. Help her celebrate with this thoughtful gift basket specially made for new moms! It includes chocolate-covered cherries, assorted chocolate truffles, zebra chocolate popcorn, and peppermint bark.

For a more useful and relaxing option, send a mother to be or brand new mom this gift box. It includes items like a bath salt made for relaxing muscles, organic belly balm, a full-size bath bomb, herbal salve, vapor rub, lip balm, and more.

This cookie bouquet is a beautiful and unique Mother's Day gift that's bound to make your mother smile on her big day.

These chocolate-covered strawberries are great for those who prefer fruit. This set comes with 12 hand-decorated strawberries that are dipped in milk, white and dark chocolate.

This Bake Me A Wish tower includes a bunch of festive treats like pink yogurt pretzels, chocolate hearts and brownies.

Calling all Burt's Bees fans! This Mother's Day gift basket from Gift Tree includes tons of goodies from the brand including foot cream, body lotion, body wash, lip balm and more. It also comes with a pumice stone, spa tools, and body care accessories to bring the spa right to her home!

This fun chocolate bouquet is another fun option if your mom enjoys desserts. Each "nibbler" cookie is decorated with heart sprinkles or drizzled pink icing and comes in three different types of chocolate: milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or white chocolate.

If your mom prefers something healthier, then send her this gourmet fruit gift box instead! It comes with apples, pears, navel oranges and more.

Does your mom have a heart of gold? If so, this is the Mother's Day gift for her. The "Mom's Heart of Gold" basket is filled with caramel popcorn, cookies, nuts, chocolate and more to help her celebrate all day long.

It will be beach weather before you know it. Help your mom prepare for sunny days with this "beach time" gift tote that comes with watermelon, won't and strawberry tea bags, a Kind bar, hand cream, a beach towel, and of course, a trendy striped beach bag.

If she's more of a picnic gal, get her this fun gift from 1-800 Flowers instead! It includes one bottle of black shadow cabernet, a Godiva chocolate bar, beef sausage, Italian biscotti, sea salt crackers, and a picnic set that comes with utensils, plates, and stemmed wine glasses.

This beautiful gift box comes with tasty treats like spring confetti popcorn, a citrus agave margarita mix, raspberry cookies, pineapple mojito dried fruit and more.

Does your mom love Oreos? Give her an upgraded version of her favorite cookies with this set of Belgian chocolate covered Oreo cookies from FTD.

This one is for mothers who love gardening. The "Planted with Love" gift basket from 1-800-Flowers includes gardening gloves, two flower mix packets, scented liquid soap, a cinnamon French-style pastry, a milk chocolate bar and mint tea bags.

This popcorn sampler gift box from The Popcorn Factory is a different but fun option. It comes with five different popcorn bags of caramel popcorn, cheese popcorn, cinnamon sugar popcorn, "confusion" popcorn, and drizzled caramel popcorn. You can also expect assorted gummy fruit slices and wafer rolls.

For a nice mix of chocolate and fruit, check out this Mother's Day tower of treats from Harry & David. It comes with five Verano pears, "moose munch" popcorn, chocolate covered apricots, chocolate covered graham crackers and truffles. Even better? You can also send this tower with a bottle of wine, too!

Does your mom love her tea? This may be the gift for her then. It comes with Tazo tea, Teavana tea, a keepsake mug and Godiva chocolates.

This Cheryl's Cookies tin treats assortment comes with a little bit of everything! It includes pretzel clusters, buttercream frosted cookies, chocolate chip cookies, shortbread cookies and more.

Last but not least is the Gold Rush gift basket from Hickory Farms. It comes with butter toffee pretzels, gouda cheese straws, caramel crunch cookies, sea salt almonds and more. A delicious assortment of treats to last her the entire month!

