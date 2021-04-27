Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Have a food-loving mom in your life? Finding the perfect Mother's Day gift for a foodie can be a challenge. What do you get for the mom who loves being in the kitchen whipping up new treats for the family without it seeming like you just ran to Target and bought the first thing you saw in the kitchen aisle?

From culinary experiences to the latest kitchen tools, the Shop TODAY team has rounded up 27 perfect gifts for the foodie mom in your life.

Edible gifts

For the mom who can't start her day without her morning coffee, consider this cold brew kit. The box holds about six cups and sits in your fridge (just like a box of wine) with a little spigot for easy pouring. It comes in two flavor options.

Moms with a sweet tooth will love this four-pound blueberry swirl cheesecake from Cotton Blues restaurant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The cheesecake has been named one of the best in the country by Delish.

Tea Drops are a fun new way to have a hot cup of tea without the hassle of tea bags. The drops go straight into hot water, making these an especially easy way to enjoy tea on the go.

There’s nothing better than feeling like royalty while snacking, and these packs of popcorn will make mom feel like just that. The popcorn is laced with edible gold flakes which makes it an extravagant snack.

Let mom add a little heat to her life with this sweet-and-spicy sauce trio. The set comes with gochujang sriracha, spicy maple syrup and spicy honey to kick up any meal.

Finishing salts are a unique gift that mom can use on any meal from breakfast through late night snacking. This set comes with three salt combinations including one that’s sea salt with smoked paprika, rosemary and garlic called Magic Unicorn.

Some moms are always looking for a way to add new twist to dishes they regularly make. If that’s your mom then consider getting this Spice Tribe set, where she’ll get three spice blends inspired by cultures around the world.

For the mom who loves ice cream consider getting this sundae kit that everyone in the family can enjoy as they celebrate mom. The kit comes with three pints of ice cream, three different toppings, and two different sauces.

Exau is a prestigious olive oil brand using only the best olives from Calabria, South Italy. The oil has been named one of Oprah’s favorite things in 2020 and is loved by celebrities around the country. Mom will love using it to add extra flavor to dressings, or as a finishing oil on dishes like pizza or bruschetta.

No one does true banana pudding better than New York-based Magnolia Bakery. The pudding is delivered in a perfectly proportioned bowl that mom can keep all to herself or share if she feels so inclined.

For the mom who loves dipping a spoon into jars of peanut butter, this small-batch option will likely be a winner. The handmade jars of peanut butter come in packs of two 17.7 oz. jars, which should last her a while (maybe).

If your mom always wants to try out Instagram-worthy food trends, you’re going to want to get this rainbow bagel kit. The kit comes with everything you need to make perfect bagels. Though, she might need a little patience while they’re baking and cooling.

Food experiences

This virtual tasting includes three different caviars, a mother of pearl spoon and palette, a cocktail, and Vermont Creamery creme fraiche. And the class is interactive, so mom will be able to ask questions throughout the tasting.

If your mom isn’t quite ready to travel, consider bringing the coast of Maine right into your kitchen. This lobster roll kit includes one-and-a-half pounds of shelled Maine lobster claws and knuckles, six New England-style split top rolls, and Casco Bay artisan sea salt butter to put on top of your completed sandwiches.

For moms who love wine and new experiences, this wine flight will have let her sample and savor eight different varietals from California wineries. Each of the tiny bottles is one glass, the perfect size for her to enjoy after a long day of work, or during a leisurely weekend.

Kitchen gadgets and essentials

Sharp knives are a cook's best tool. Giving mom a six-month or year-long subscription to sharp knives is a unique gift that keeps giving. Mom will get two knives in the set, which are replaced at regular intervals so she’s always working with the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Kitchen scissors are a great gift, especially when they are multifunctional. These scissors are up for anything you might need to do in the kitchen, or around the house — like cutting through bone, cracking nuts, opening bottles, stripping wire and more.

If you have brothers or sisters who are willing to go in with you on a gift the pricey Bartesian is a great idea. The cocktail machine is like a pod coffee machine for cocktails. At the press of a button mom will have a perfectly mixed drink without actually having to get out a cocktail shaker.

Aprons are a good foodie gift, especially if the recipient is notoriously messy in the kitchen. And this handcrafted one is a great option since it was designed as a tribute to BlueCut co-founder Karam Kim's mom and her upbringing in Seoul, South Korea.

The latest book from celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan is all about traditional Indian food. For the mom who loves learning new cuisines, this is a fun cookbook filled with recipes and stories from Chauhan and her Indian heritage.

Sometimes it’s hard to find a gift that mom doesn’t already have in her kitchen. If you’re in that predicament then consider going outside, literally, with this outdoor portable pizza oven that can make everything from pizza and chicken wings to salmon and roasted veggies.

Corkcicle has partnered with Rifle Paper Co. to create some beautiful designs for their stemless wine cups. The white and blue hydrangea cups are perfect for a Mother’s Day gift whether she drinks wine or sweet tea. The cups keep drinks cold for up to nine hours, and keeps drinks hot for three hours.

A must in any mom’s kitchen arsenal of cookbooks is the second volume from Joanna Gaines. The book is filled with beloved family recipes, all of which are approachable for the everyday cook.

Recipe tins are a great gift for moms who have handwritten family recipes that they want to keep in a safe space. This particular tin comes in four different colors, but we love how clean and crisp the white one looks.

For a mom who loves pour over coffee or an evening cup of hot tea, an electric kettle is a unique gift. This one from Balmuda comes in white and black, and boils water in just a few minutes. One unique thing about this kettle is that the spout is dripless, so mom won’t need to worry about water pouring out too fast and making a big mess.

While a mask is not a kitchen essential, per se, it is essential when she is visiting her favorite restaurant. This custom mask from Ahida Correale can have your mom’s favorite food phrase hand-stitched right on the front. If we were getting this for our mom we would get “rosé all day."

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!