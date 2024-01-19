Tired of pricy takeout? Here’s how to save money by meal prepping, according to experts

Sometimes, saving money seems like an impossible feat. After monthly bills, errands, takeout orders and even daily coffee runs, the endless cash flow can feel uncontrollable. There is one thing you can control, though, and that's the amount of money you're spending on food. With a little patience, planning and the right kitchen tools, you can easily save money by meal prepping.

If you're intimidated by the thought of batch-cooking for the week on a lazy Sunday afternoon, don't be! There are various types of food containers, appliances, gadgets and more that'll help make your meal prepping journey as smooth as possible — even if you're a total beginner.

Shop TODAY talked to registered dietitians and nutritionists to find out how, exactly, meal prepping can help you save money — and they even shared their go-to kitchen products.

How does meal prepping help you save money?

According to Theresa Shank, MS, RD, LDN, and the owner of Philly Dietitian, meal prepping "places a little bit more intention behind the purchases versus reactionary shopping."

It also helps shoppers buy food in bulk, which can help save money in the long run. "By buying food in larger quantities, you will often find discounts, which can lead to overall savings," says Gabrielle Kishner, MS, RD, CDN. In fact, according to a study conducted by MagnifyMoney, it's possible to save up to 25% while buying in bulk (depending on the products you're shopping for, of course).

A consumer analyst for DealNews.com (Julie Ramhold) once told Shop TODAY about the financial benefits of buying in bulk. She said, "If you were to purchase from a wholesale supplier in bulk, nine times out of 10, the unit price is going to be much lower than if you were to purchase just one of the things you need from the grocery store or a big box store."

Additionally, "you can take inexpensive items and make them into something that agrees with your taste," Jennifer Weis, RD, LDN, tells us.

Lastly, it's usually cheaper than ordering for delivery. Nicole Sohayegh, MS, RDN, CDN of New York City Nutrition, says, "Compared to doing takeout, making your own food is way more affordable." Based on data collected by Forbes, making home-cooked meals is actually five times cheaper than eating out.

Best meal prep containers and bags

Before you start your shopping list and head to the grocery store, you’ll have to stock up on the best meal prep containers to use while storing your food.

Many experts agree that glass is the best material to look for while buying food containers (versus plastic, which can sometimes "change the flavor of the food in the container," per Shank). Sohayegh goes on to say that "plastic contains hormone disrupting molecules that we want to avoid, and can leech into our food with or without heat."

Kishner adds that glass containers "are durable, and most are oven, microwave- and dishwasher-safe." She also says that you should "try to look for airtight containers with a secure lid to keep your food fresh."

However, glass isn't the only viable option. Experts also suggest using ceramic, silicone and bamboo containers while storing food. Sohayegh also recommends stainless steel containers for houses with young children because they're more "durable."

Container material: Glass | Safe for use in: Microwave, freezer and dishwasher (top rack for lid)

Pyrex is a popular pick amongst our many of our experts, and this glass container comes recommended by Weis. She says, "Pyrex storage containers could be good because if you break one or lose a lid, you can just go and buy the lid. It might be an initial outset of money...but they last a while and you can buy them incrementally."

Not only does this option have an airtight seal, but it's also separated with three dividers to keep food portions separate (if preferred).

Container material: Stainless steel | Safe for use in: Freezer and dishwasher

Lorraine Kearney RDN, CDN and the CEO of New York City Nutrition is also a fan of stainless steel food storage containers. She tells us, "Stainless steel containers are a great lightweight alternative to glass containers when traveling with food."

This set includes three containers of different sizes with matching stainless steel lids. Plus, they're resistant to rust.

Container material: Silicone | Safe for use in: Microwave, freezer and dishwasher

Kishner is a fan of Stojo containers, and it's clear as to why. Not only are they microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe, but they're also leakproof. Most importantly, they're collapsible, meaning you can simply push the container down and snap it into place to create more storage room in your lunch bag when you're done eating.

Container material: Glass | Safe for use in: Microwave, freezer and dishwasher

This food storage set comes recommended by Sohayegh, who also suggests using bamboo containers while meal prepping. This set, in particular, is made with glass along with leakproof bamboo lids that can even double as mini cutting boards, per the brand.

Container material: Glass | Safe for use in: Microwave, freezer and dishwasher (top rack for lid)

This set of five Pyrex containers also comes recommended by Weis, and it's ideal for anyone meal prepping for the entire work week. Unlike the previous Pyrex mentioned, these aren't sectioned by dividers, making them ideal for main dishes that you don't mind mixing. These also feature the brand's "Write + Erase" lid labels, which means keeping track of each meal will be simple.

Container material: Ceramic | Safe for use in: Microwave, freezer, dishwasher and oven (without the lid)

Shank presents ceramic as another food container option (along with glass). Although this set wasn't specifically recommended by her, it still fits the bill. Each bowl is designed with ceramic that's decorated with bright floral designs, and they all include ventilating lids (which the brand advises to remove before use in the oven).

Container material: Glass | Safe for use in: Microwave, freezer and dishwasher (top rack for lid)

This set of five bento boxes by Pyrex (which was recommended by Weis) is another option for anyone meal prepping Monday through Friday. However, these have one divider each, which means you can fit pack two different types of food per container.

Bag material: Silicone | Safe for use in: Microwave, freezer and dishwasher

If you'd prefer storing meals and ingredients with bags instead of containers, you can do so with the help of these Stasher bags which also come highly recommended by Weis. She says, "Stasher bags are also something that I use when I cook. You can cook large batches of rice, for instance, or large batches of quinoa, or beans... "

These upright leakproof bags can even be labeled with a dry-erase marker, which is a huge meal-prepping plus when it comes to organization.

However, Weis advises to use unscented dish soap and detergent while washing these bags, as they could "take on the smell" of scented options.

Aside from containers and food storage bags, experts recommend various kitchen necessities to help make meal prepping as seamless as possible.

Some of these tools, according to Kishner, include "a cutting board, chef’s knife, spatulas, measuring cups and spoons, mixing bowls, as well as some pots, pans and baking sheets."

The list can be ongoing, depending on your shopping list and skill level. Below are a few helpful tools to start with.

When it comes to meal prepping, Shank says, "I love avocados for various reasons." It's easy to see why, considering the fact avocados can be used to create various snacks and meals ranging from guacamole to avocado pasta.

Shank recommends this dishwasher-safe avocado keeper, which is designed to store a half-eaten avocado. However, she says that a small Tupperware container can help with avocado preservation, too: "You could just get a small Tupperware and keep your half-used avocado in there, and it should stay fresh for three days if you put the skin back on and keep the pit in."

According to Weis, "a garlic press has been helpful because you don’t have to chop the garlic super tiny..." She personally prefers this OXO version, and says "it pushes the waste out of the hole so you don’t have to scratch it out each time."

The newer version presented above is made with stainless steel (along with a plastic handle), and it's designed to crush garlic and send it through the basket.

Many nutritionists, including Shank and Kishner, suggest utilizing air fryers while cooking and meal prepping.

Shank recommends this parchment paper which can act as an air fryer liner, because it can help streamline the process of frying different types of food (like salmon, chicken and veggies) without scrubbing the basket in between each.

She says [about cooking salmon], "The skin sticks to the bottom no matter how hard you spray, so these liners really help you so you’re not standing there scrubbing the heck out of that air fryer."

Another must-have for meal prepping? A simple sheet pan. Shank tells us, "You can put multiple food ingredients onto one sheet pan." Although these weren't recommended by Shank, they'll help while you're cooking large batches of your favorite food during a meal-prep session. Plus, over 42,000 customers on Amazon who've given these five stars must agree.

Shank also suggests using silicone mats while baking with sheet pans to help "expedite the cleanup."

Whether you're a pro meal prepper or just a beginner, the type of knife you're using to cut food is very important. Weis says, "It could be dangerous to use the wrong knife, and if it’s a dull knife, it can also be dangerous."

She recommends this dishwasher-safe chef's knife from Victorinox, which "comes very sharp."

This easy-to-use Instant Pot can help take the stress of cooking away, thanks to its ability to slow-cook over time. Weis says, "The Instant Pot is very versatile, and a lot of people are using it these days..." She continues, "They come in different sizes. And you can make a ton of stuff."

If you'd rather air-fry your meal-prep portions instead of baking them, this Ninja air fryer is a valuable option. Kishner say her Ninja is one of her "favorite kitchen add-on appliances" that helps her make "delicious air-fried veggies."

This one (although, not directly recommended by Kishner) includes a four-quart non-stick basket that you can clean in the dishwasher between uses.

Frequently Asked Questions How should a beginner start meal prepping? While everyone's skill levels surrounding cooking are different, experts seem to have similar advice for meal-prepping beginners: take it slow. "Taking meal prep in stages first verses starting at the finish line is going to be so much more sustainable and confidence boosting," says Shank. Weiss tells us, "I would start by being very honest with yourself and assessing what you really need." Which days should I meal prep on? While the exact date comes down to preference, Kishner tells us that "many people enjoy dedicating one or two days a week (for example, Sunday and/or Wednesday) to experiment in the kitchen and prepare their meals for the week." How can I cut down the price of food even more? Weis provides a meal-prepping hack that anyone can try if they're hoping to cut down the cost even more. She says, "If you have a friend that is also doing this similar journey, buying in bulk and dividing it may be a good way to go. Because if you buy larger amounts of something, the price can come down...instead of needing smaller amounts and paying a premium for it." How much space do you need to meal prep? Not much. Of course, cooking in large spaces is typically easier than cooking in small ones, but that doesn't mean it can't be done. Sohayegh says, "Someone with a chef's kitchen will be able to meal prep in a different way compared to someone in an urban area with a kitchenette. However, don't let this discourage you." She continues, "Meal prep can be done by anyone in any kitchen, as long as you are open to getting creative."

How we chose

Before choosing products, we interviewed licensed dietitians and nutritionists who recommended specific food-storage containers as well as kitchen gear to help with the meal-prepping process.

Meet the experts