'Diamond painting' is becoming everyone's go-to quarantine craft

Searches for "diamond painting kits" have surged by 90% in the last month, and online retailer Zulily says it's seen a huge increase in interest from customers.

"This is a great example of a meditative project," Zulily's brand program manager and trend expert Savannah Scofield told Shop TODAY. "Once you're done, I always really find it fulfilling to hang that artwork on the wall. It brings some texture to your art as well."

If you're looking to get crafty, but want a little guidance in the process, diamond painting might just be the project you're looking for. Zulily has a bunch of kits on sale right now, and we've rounded up a few others that might be worth taking a look at.

Bestselling diamond painting kits

Traveling may be out of the question right now, but this dreamy kit might just help you feel like you've taken a vacation to a peaceful lakeside village. The kit comes with all the tools you'll need to get started.

If you need a dose of color in your life, this vibrant butterfly artwork will definitely do the trick.

Currently the bestselling diamond painting kit on Amazon, this gorgeous photo would look great in a 12x12 frame.

This one currently has rave reviews from Amazon customers, with one customer calling it a "great introduction to diamond art."

This Etsy bestseller comes in a variety of sizes, so you can make your work of art as little or as big as you'd like. You can also choose between square or round diamonds.

