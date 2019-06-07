Welcome back to blond, Lisa Rinna!

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been growing out her signature, choppy bob, and along the way she’s been having fun with wigs and hair extensions in different colors.

Last month, she rocked a shoulder-length blond wig, and she liked it so much that she just brought back the sexy look.

The 55-year-old reality star showed off her wavy, blond lob at the “RHOBH” Season 9 reunion, which taped on June 5.

“What shall we name her?” Rinna playfully asked fans when she debuted the look last month.

Now, we have the answer.

“We named her Raquel,” Rinna wrote on Instagram, showing off her new hairstyle along with her glittering, mint-green dress.

Her gorgeous look drew plenty of praise from other “Housewives” stars.

“Love the hair!!” former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi wrote on Instagram.

“OMG work!!!! #goddess,” gushed “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps.

Of course, it’s hard to say how long Rinna’s latest look will stick around. She’s been experimenting with lots of fun styles lately, including these long extensions for a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

This was a dramatic new look for the star! Getty Images

She also recently rocked a wavy lob with warm, brunette highlights.

She looks stunning with a long lob. Getty Images

Long story short, Rinna can rock pretty much any look!