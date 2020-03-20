Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

At a time when cereals and canned goods may be bountiful in our pantries, finding ways to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into our diet can seem tricky. Since many people are currently avoiding excess trips to the grocery store in an effort to practice social distancing, it's become important to know how to properly store fresh produce so that it lasts as long as possible.

To find out the best ways to keep produce fresh for long periods of time, we reached out to a few food safety and produce experts.

Store produce in vegetable bins or vented containers

Marion Nestle, professor emerita of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University, told Shop TODAY that proper storage is all about maintaining moisture levels.

"Storage requires refrigeration and keeping moisture levels low," Nestle said. "Most refrigerators have vegetable bins for this purpose."

If the crisper drawer in your refrigerator has already been put to work, you may want to pick up some vented containers that will allow excess moisture to escape.

"You can store things like berries, cherries and strawberries in vented plastic containers," said Chris Gunter, extension vegetable production specialist in horticultural science at North Carolina State University. "The key is [to] keep moisture in, but too much moisture can lead to breakdown of the produce with storage rotting microorganisms. These are not usually harmful to people, but they breakdown the produce and make it inedible."

If you're looking for a popular container that allows excess moisture to escape, this three-pack by Rubbermaid has over 900 five-star reviews from verified Amazon customers.