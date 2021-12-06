These winter bag trends are going to be huge, according to stylists

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Winter style is all about sashaying around in long coats, sweater dresses and the coziest ensembles, but we tend to forget to upgrade our bag game as the seasons change. From shearling backpacks to suede hobo bags, there are many winter trends to embrace on our shoulders — especially when our dark clothing camouflages our accessories.

The right 'it' bag can enhance your outfit and complement your entire cold weather wardrobe. Additionally, pairing your go-to winter coat with a bag that has a unique structure or material can add some pizzazz to your look while making it extra functional.

Shop TODAY talked with two stylists about the best bag trends for winter and styling tips on how to wear them.

What bags and purses are trending for winter 2021?

When your puffer coat or shearling outerwear is blocking your look, a statement bag can always leverage your ensemble. "The most important factor when styling your winter handbag is comfort," said fashion stylist Samantha Brown. "Make sure that if the bag has a strap, that it’s long enough to layer over your winter coat or cozy outerwear."

Additionally, winter materials like suede are great to elevate a dull outfit. Kansas City-based stylist Abby Wood said that suede bags help to soften up any look. "Suede is the perfect material for your fall/winter wardrobe and gives off that effortless look while also following the modern western trend."

Wood also recommended leaning toward smaller bags, especially if you are wearing bulky sweaters and lots of layers, which already add an extra dimension to your look. "Opt for a smaller crossbody [bag] or wallet on a chain. They are easy to wear over a sweater or even over a coat."

Shearling bags

Upgrade your winter essentials with this attention-grabbing hot pink clutch. "When styling a statement bag like this, it’s best to keep the rest of the outfit simple and sleek," said Wood. "[It adds] the perfect winter pop to an all-black athleisure look of sneakers, leggings and oversized sweater."

This bucket purse is the perfect cold weather accessory when you want to feel cozy. Featuring a cinched drawstring to keep it tight and secured, one DSW customer proclaimed that this bag is perfectly spacious without appearing bulky.

After dominating the fall 2021 runways, cow print has proven that it has some serious staying power. This tote bag from Urban Outfitters is a fun choice if you want to boost your winter look while embracing the western-inspired pattern. Keep your accessories cozy with the inner zip pockets and wear it with your favorite sweater and denim.

This tote features a plush faux shearling and a satin-lined interior to keep your accessories neat and organized. Plus, the top handles provide a comfortable way to carry this bag to your next meeting.

This bag combines two winter materials: faux shearling and suede. The curve design is inspired by the classic croissant bag, while the fuzzy fabric provides that teddy bear vibe.

Puffer tote bags

Looking for a trendy and functional bag for the gym? Meet the puffer bag of your dreams. "The puffer tote is having a moment with an obvious nod to comfort and athleisure," said Brown. This Gap bag is made with recycled material and has a roomy interior to keep your post-workout shakes.

If you need extra room, this H&M shopper bag provides plenty of essential space for your laptop and books. This tote is made with a quilted fabric and a magnetic closure. With a 4.7-star rating, this is definitely the winner when it comes to comfort.

Keep your money safe with this attractive carry-all bag. The tote comes in six different hues and a puffed-up design to match your favorite puffer coat. The bubble-looking material is lightweight and will hold all your essentials.

Add an artsy flair to your wardrobe with this mini tote bag. This design has an all-over watercolor print, a perfectly complementary nod to your surroundings whether you're heading to Art Basel or a local gallery crawl. It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap to wear it around when you're carrying your coffee from place to place.

If an innovative compartment is what you're looking for, this puffy nylon tote bag from Banana Republic is it. Complete with an interior and external pocket, you will surely divide all your stuff and find them instantly.

Suede bags

Suede reigns supreme during winter and this slouchy bag from Nasty Gal is a great choice for your weekend activities. The design features a short handle and gold ring details that add some extra elegance to your overall look.

Banana Republic customers agree this bag is super roomy for a clutch. Equally trendy and smooth-looking, this is a bag that demands to be worn day and night.

Get ready for your next night out with this slim crossbody bag from Free People. The design offers a soft suede and comfortable closure to access your phone quickly.

This small suede bag is the perfect complement for your neutral outfits. It's elegant, compact and has shearling details on the flap for that extra cozy feel.

While the suede adds texture, the fringes give an extra attitude to whoever wears this bag. It comes with a removable strap to carry around during nights and zippered pockets to keep valuables in place.

A lady's bag that encompasses function and fashion, this crossbody bag is made with ethically sourced materials and a suede finish that exudes taste. It also comes with a detachable zip pouch where you can keep the extra change.

Crossbody bags

Feel ready to take over the holiday season with this baguette-styled crossbody with a buttery-soft construction. This bag adds versatility to your wardrobe while providing enough storage space for your goods.

When you need to run around town, a crossbody shoulder can act as your on-the-go BFF. Wear this one to the office or style it with your favorite casual look to add a hint of luxury.

Animal print is pretty much a neutral at this point. This scaly mini bag is ideal if you're planning to spend a full day exploring the city and need something easy to carry around.

Cross it over or wear it over your shoulder for the ultimate city-chic look. This bag from Mango comes in four different colors and features a gold chain detail for a classy silhouette.

When nights are cold and you need the freedom to hide your hands, this bag will cover it. Available in six colors, one verified Free People reviewer raved about its versatility. "I bought this bag for going to shows or out dancing when you just need a few things. What’s great is it also doubles as a cute fanny pack if you double wrap it around your waist or tie it in a knot," they noted.

Croissant bags

Your minimalist look will feel more elegant with this croissant-inspired bag. This is a design you can wear year-round and will pair well with all your winter pieces.

Your nearest bakery will feel inspired by this pleated bag in a croissant shape. It features a gold chain strap and spacious interior to keep all your belongings safe.

This hobo-style bag is for the city dweller looking for added comfort and style. The handle is comfortable and can be worn on the shoulders or as a chunky clutch. The neutral color also adds elegance and simplicity to any outfit.

The trendy croissant-designed style also is evident in the handle of this bag. It's small enough to carry around and has a magnetic closure to access things without complication.

Keep things fresh with this minty-hued bag. The lightweight design features a sturdy handle that offers a comfortable fit and enough room for your essentials.

This elegant bag is crafted from a sturdy satin and is fully lined with a matching fabric. This is the one to take on a date night or when you want to enhance your winter coat.

Structured bags

Keep your winter wardrobe up to date with the bag trend Wood's excited about this season: structured shoulder bags in neutral tones. This is a statement accessory that will look great with almost anything you wear.

This classic design comes in four neutral colors to elevate your work attire. The squared style is also transitional and pairs well with most outfits. "The statement piece looks amazing with almost everything, but perfect with stovepipe jeans, a turtleneck and tailored blazer," added Wood.

If your life needs some structure, this bag from Target will give you the great quality you need. This purse is for the fashion-forward thinker looking to upgrade their style.

This AllSaints bag is perfect if you're working or traveling. The construction is made of soft leather and features an adjustable shoulder strap. You can wear this as an oversized clutch or over the shoulder for a relaxed look.

