These reusable bags are designed to fold up into an easily-portable square that can fit into a handbag, glove compartment or even your pocket! According to the brand, the bag is designed to help you "reduce waste while looking fabulous," and there are plenty of trendy prints to choose from.

The bag is meant to hold around three plastic bags worth of items — making it perfect for lugging a large load of groceries. It's also made of machine washable nylon so you can keep them fresh and clean in between trips to the grocery store.

Amazon

If you're an avid TODAY watcher, you may have noticed that these bags made an appearance in a recent segment of Better Basics with lifestyle expert Jenn Falik, who told us she never goes anywhere without these handy bags.

"I keep a few in the glove compartment of my car and always tuck one in my purse before I head out for the day," she told TODAY. "I use them for grocery shopping, and they come in handy when I need to lug my kids' stuff from activity to activity or keep my sweaty gym clothes separated from my other belongings after a trip to the gym!"

Falik — who shares her latest favorite tips and tricks with her Instagram followers — also thinks the bright patterns make them a great gift option.

"The bright, fun designs not only make them great gifts to give, but also ensures that I can easily locate one buried at the bottom of my bag even in those flustered moments when I am rushing out the door or trying not to hold up the line at the grocery!" she said.

Amazon

Amazon customers seem to agree with Falik, calling the bags "stylish and substantial."

"When I am dealing with a baby and a toddler, anything that makes life easier is a lifesaver," one reviewer wrote. "And my Baggus are perfect for packing for a day trip, groceries, beach trips, and even taking on longer trips so I can stay organized."

Other reviewers loved how easy the bags are to fold up.

"Thankfully, there's no complicated bag origami with these bags — fold it in quarters parallel to the handles, then fold the quartered bag into thirds (the handles are as long as 1/3 of your quartered bag), then fold the remaining shape in half and stuff it in the bag," one reviewer helpfully explained.

Amazon

These bags prove that going eco-friendly can be both stylish and convenient!

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!