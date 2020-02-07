Your phone is crawling with germs — this device will sanitize it in minutes

PhoneSoap disinfects your smartphone by using UV-C light, which is known to be an effective way to rid smooth surfaces of bacteria.

"This light has a range of effectiveness, which interferes and destroys the nucleic acids of bacteria and other microbes," Philip Tierno, Ph.D., a clinical professor in the department of pathology at New York University Langone Medical Center, previously told NBC News.

We've had a chance to use PhoneSoap and found it to be an incredibly easy experience.

To use it, you place your phone in the device and close the lid shut. Once closed, the lightning bolt logo at the top will illuminate to let you know the sanitation process is underway. After 10 minutes, you can remove your phone from the device, or leave it inside until you're ready to use it again. There's even a helpful cutout at the bottom to fit a charging cable!

The brand also says the device is safe for keys, glasses, credit cards and other daily essentials that might need a deeper clean.

Amazon customers love Phonesoap, with some going as far as doing their own experiments at home.

"I swabbed both the back and front of my phone and what do you know, apparently the back of your phone is way dirty," the reviewer explained. "The after use shows no sign of bacterial growth, which is amazing! Totally worth buying it!"

Another showed how they were able to fit their keys and cash in the device at the same time.

"It only took a few minutes to sanitize my phone, and it's as simple as plugging the unit in and closing the lid, and the quality is great!" the reviewer raved. "I 'washed' my keys and cash too ... other germ-ridden things we touch all the time!"

If you take your phone with you absolutely everywhere you go, it's probably time to add a PhoneSoap to your daily routine.

