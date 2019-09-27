At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
From body oils and lotions to makeup and food, your jewelry goes through a lot over the course of the day that leaves your once sparkling accessories looking dull and dingy. It’s about time for our jewelry to get a little TLC.
Luckily, Connoisseurs created the Diamond Dazzle Stik for just that, and shoppers are raving about it.
Connoisseurs 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stik
This twist-to-dispense click pen uses a specialized cleansing solution to clean and polish your jewelry in a matter of minutes. It's made with a soft bristle brush specifically designed to clean between stones and setting. The solution is also formulated with special polymers that can lessen the appearance of scratches on the stones and settings when used regularly.
While having your jewelry professionally cleaned can be expensive and inconvenient, the Dazzle Stik can return your stone to its former glory for a fraction of the cost. It's also easy to always have on-hand thanks to its pen-like design.
While we haven't tried the pen ourselves, more than 1,000 happy customers have left glowing reviews and shared impressive before and after photos.
“This Dazzle Stik does NOT disappoint! Your results will be breathtaking!” one customer shared.
"This little wonder-pen miracle device literally annihilated the gunk and dirt from every single nook and cranny of the band and eradicated the layer of unreachable dust and dirt from the undersides of the diamonds," another reviewer wrote.
The customer photos on Amazon include plenty of shapes and sizes, so it looks like this pen might be a great option no matter which style you're looking to refresh.
