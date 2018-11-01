Yes, you can clean your jewelry at home. Here's how!

TODAY Style consulted these pros to determine once and for all when you can clean your jewelry at home — with some DIY cleaning tips — and when you should trust the professionals.

Jewelry cleaning 101

Think of your jewelry like clothing: No two pieces are alike, and they all come with a unique set of cleaning guidelines. That means some of your jewelry can be cleaned at home, while others might require the attention of a professional.

“Gold and sterling silver can be cleaned at home, but more delicate metals, like platinum, can sustain small scratches more easily than its other metal counterparts. While many enjoy the unique matte look, if you prefer to maintain your piece’s lustrous appearance, a professional re-polish is best,” Kathryn Money, vice president of strategy and merchandising at jewelry brand Brilliant Earth, said.

In general, jewelry made of precious metals set with diamonds, sapphires and rubies is safe to clean yourself with most commercial jewelry cleaners. You can also clean this type of jewelry with a mild soap and warm water, according to Elizabeth Doyle, co-founder of jewelry brand Doyle & Doyle.

Where do you even start? Shutterstock

Opals, coral, turquoise and pearls, on the other hand, are gemstones you should always send to professionals. “Certain cleaners can damage them. Antique jewelry can also be tricky to clean. For example, jewelry with closed-backed mountings form the Georgian Era cannot get wet,” Doyle said.

Unsure how often you should clean your favorite jewelry pieces? Take a good look at them, for starters. If they’re beginning to lose their sparkle, that’s a clear sign it’s time to freshen them up. Frequency of wear and intricacy of design can also play a factor in how often cleaning is necessary.

“I tell clients to have their pieces professionally checked and cleaned every six months to a year to make sure all of the prongs are still in good condition and haven’t been snagged or moved out of place,” said Jane Berg, founder of the fine jewelry line Jane Berg Collection.

How do you clean your own jewelry?

It’s simply not practical to take every piece of jewelry for a professional cleaning every time you notice it’s looking a bit dull. But is it actually safe to clean your jewelry at home? And where do you even start?

For one thing, keep it simple!

Old standbys like soap and water can work wonders for clearing up minor wear and tear on jewelry, and it's safe to use on most of your favorite pieces. “For both fine jewelry and costume jewelry, you can use simple household items like warm water, mild dish soap and a soft bristle toothbrush to clean your jewelry, followed by drying the pieces with a soft cloth,” Money said.

If your jewelry is pretty dirty, you can leave it to soak for a bit to really loosen up that dirt. Afterward, make sure you pat it gently and lay on a clean, soft cloth to dry completely.

A toothbrush and soft cloth can help your jewelry sparkle like new. Getty Images stock

This method will work well for most of your diamond, precious and semi-precious gems (think sapphires) and gold jewelry. Or, Money suggests creating your own mild DIY solution of six parts water to one-part ammonia and apply it with a soft bristle brush. “Carefully rinse with lukewarm water and dry with a soft cloth,” she said.

Diamond rings

Wondering how to treat those precious diamond rings? Use a mix of DIY treatments and thorough cleanings from professionals. "You can safely clean your good diamond jewelry using a toothbrush and mild liquid soap. I also find that just putting your diamond pieces in very hot water and letting them soak for a minute helps dissolve any built up oils from your skin or lotion," Berg said.

Pearls and emeralds

Pearl and emerald jewelry, on the other hand, should be cleaned with a mild soap and water solution and then allowed to dry. Afterward, wipe your pearls with a soft, lint-free cloth.

Antique jewelry

If you love antique jewelry, tread cautiously when it comes to cleaning and wearing it!

“I recommend special caution when wearing and caring for antique fine jewelry as they can be more delicate than today’s designs,” Money said. “Avoid wearing vintage fine jewelry when engaging in any strenuous activity, when around any harsh chemicals, or in the shower. Some antique rings can be cleaned with warm water, mild soap and a soft toothbrush, but some older pieces should not be submerged in water.”

Silver

Silver is gorgeous and sparkles brilliantly, but it also has a way of blatantly showing all its blemishes. To keep your silver jewelry clean, gently rub the piece with a jewelry-cleaning cloth. Then rinse the silver thoroughly in warm water and dry it carefully. Dealing with extensive tarnish? Try using liquid silver cleaner or sending it to a jeweler.

White gold

White gold jewelry is typically plated with rhodium to provide a bright white finish, but daily wear can dull the sparkle over time and expose the natural, yellow-white tone of metal underneath. "Many people continue to wear white gold long after the rhodium plating has worn off, but you also have the option of having your jewelry professionally re-plated to return it to its bright white color," Money said.

Cleaning cloths are always a great option to keep your jewelry looking fresh! Looking for the perfect one? Try a chamois or microfiber cloth to wipe jewelry clean, and a polishing cloth to shine up metal.

Real jewelry versus costume jewelry

You might not be shelling out the same kind of money for costume jewelry pieces as you would for fine jewelry, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take proper care of them. Since they're not expertly made, costume jewelry has its own set of cleaning rules and should always be cleaned more sparingly and gently.

“Since the stones are most often glued in, too much cleaning can weaken the glue and cause stones to fall out. Costume jewelry is usually made of a base metal with a plating on top. Scrubbing a piece can cause the finish to wear over time," Doyle said. "Whenever possible, costume jewelry should just be wiped clean with a soft cloth. The piece should only be cleaned using a liquid cleaner when absolutely necessary and not often.”

Fine jewelry, on the other hand, can and should be cleaned more often. Whenever your pricier pieces look dirty or start to lose their sparkle, it’s time for a bit of TLC.

“When the stones look dull, that is a good indication that there is dirt and grease accumulating under the stone. Not only does this take away from your jewelry's beauty, but it is also not good for the setting or the stone. It can cause unnecessary wear and can even loosen prongs. Dirt accumulated under stones can also cause irritation to your skin,” Doyle said.