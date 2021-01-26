15 affordable finds that can instantly upgrade your child's bedroom

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether your kids have been learning from home and want to change up their space or a bedroom makeover is one of their New Year's resolutions, you don't have to completely renovate and remodel in order to make their space feel brand new.

There are plenty of affordable ways to make a child's space feel cozy and updated without going over your budget or applying new coats of paint to the wall. Some of the best kid's bedroom updates can be as simple as adding a new piece of furniture into the mix or sprucing up barren walls with some unique pieces of decor.

Ahead, we've rounded up some budget-friendly and functional pieces that can help transform your child's bedroom into a spot that rivals their playroom.

Bedroom upgrades under $50

Cube shelving is an easy way to maximize storage without breaking the bank. You can purchase storage bins to stow away toys and miscellaneous items, concealing them from view and off of the floor.

Looking to add more color into a kid's bedroom without heading straight to the paint shop? Removable wall decals can transform a space in a matter of minutes — and you can remove them just as easily without leaving any residue behind.

Framing a fun map or print can help add to the theme of your child's bedroom, and this map of the National Parks happens to be an educational piece of decor. The Parks are listed in alphabetical and numerical order to help little ones learn.

Art projects deserve a home on more than just the fridge. You can organize these frames into different shapes to put their artwork, family photos and more on display in their bedroom to spice up a boring wall.

If you don't want to hang decor in their bedroom, putting up wallpaper is a way to avoid putting any holes in the walls. Once they get a piece of chalk in their hands, they can create their own artwork for their room (and won't get in trouble for writing on the walls).

At-home learners might want to escape for a bit in between classes, and this cozy little tent is the perfect retreat. It features two entrances and comes in several different prints and colors to suit any bedroom.

A rug can be the centerpiece of a room but in a kid's room it can also be a play area. Rather than building a race track, they can enjoy hours of fun playing with toy cars and figurines in their room.

Storing stuffed animals can be quite the task if they have more furry friends than their bed can hold. This smart storage solution can hold more than 100 toys and acts as a plush chair once it is full.

Sometimes all it takes to transform a kid's bedroom is some new bedding. This printed duvet cover boasts fun colors and animals that can liven up any space.

Bedroom upgrades under $100

Shelving doesn't have to be boring — and these hexagonal floating shelves prove it. Whether they have trophies they want to put proudly on display or collectible toys that might make for great decor, these shelves can add a modern touch of style to their bedroom.

A fun chair can make all the difference and is the perfect place to curl up after a long day of school. This unique swing chair is a fun spot to complete homework, read or play video games.

This projector went viral on TikTok for its ability to completely transform a room. It instantly projects a nebula in any space, making for a calm and relaxing environment that can make their bedroom feel like a planetarium.

This side table can double as a nightstand or a daytime desk for getting work done (or snacking). Additional storage means you can also hide books, knick knacks and other items without taking up too much space.

Bedroom upgrades under $200

Neon lighting is a fun way to add a vintage flair to a bedroom, and this LED cloud light is one that they will keep in their room for years to come.

Storage is an essential for any room in your home, but kids can especially use some extra storage. Opting for a headboard can not only instantly make a room feel different, but a bookcase headboard allows you to make use of space that can be used to keep their prized possessions in order.

