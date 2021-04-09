17 functional and stylish accessories to upgrade your home office

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that we've been working from home for a little over a year, you've likely got your home office situation straightened out. First, you found the right space in your house to get work done. Then it was time to organize. After that, you upgraded your tech to make sure you were getting the most out of your WFH setup. What could possibly be left? Decor, of course!

With a new season comes new opportunities to revamp your space, including your home office. While you may not need to do a complete overhaul, replacing some of your office accessories and redecorating a bit could be exactly what you need to feel refreshed this spring.

Not sure where to start? Don't worry! We've compiled a list of some of the best office accessories to help rejuvenate your WFH space.

Best affordable office accessories for your WFH space

This VicTsing mouse is a #1 bestseller and has over 101,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. First, it only requires one AA battery, which can last up to 15 months! Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable for long days spent clicking away. There are two buttons on the left side near the thumb that control forward and backward page movements and a DPI button in the middle that allows you to adjust cursor sensitivity as you need.

If you own one of the newer laptops that doesn't have a traditional USB port but you're in need of a portable mouse, introducing Amazon's Choice: the Jelly Comb Bluetooth Wireless Mouse. With dual Bluetooth compatibility, you can seamlessly switch between two devices with the click of a button. There is also a USB connector provided inside the battery compartment. This mouse comes in four additional colorways.

Who says mousepads can't be fun and functional? This ergonomic mousepad and keyboard wrist wrest provide support to help minimize wrist pain and discomfort after long days spent at the computer. It is available in 12 additional patterns.

If you're looking for something a bit simpler (and much larger), this desktop pad is for you. This pad has an antimicrobial coating to keep germs at bay, so you can even roll it up and take it with you while you work elsewhere.

Update your desk with this season's hottest color. Smaller desk accessories like staplers and tape dispensers are a great way to add color and dimension to your workspace without committing to something too large or pricey. This set is also available in blush, aqua, blue and grey.

Coasters are an underrated office necessity. There's nothing worse than picking up your coffee cup and seeing an unsightly ring stained into your desk. Hand-painted by designer Charlotte Cannon, these minimalist sets of four are available in pink, white or black, each with gold accents.

Trying to achieve a boho-chic look in your workspace? This set of six handwoven coasters come in a matching holder to help keep things tidy at the end of the workday.

Fun patterns are for coasters, too! Add some seasonal decor to your workspace with these popsicle print coasters.

This desktop set from the Noted collection has everything you need. With a set of pens and numbered sticky notes, you can prioritize your tasks for the day. When you're done, stow them away in the acrylic tray and you're all set! The bright colors and pastels in the Noted collection make them the perfect office accessories for spring.

This to-do list pad comes pre-lined with little check boxes, so you can fill in your list of tasks each day and revel in that satisfied feeling when you check the box after completing one. Our favorite part about this pad, though, is that it's all sticky notes, so you can peel and stick your list in the best place that works for you.

If you love to-do lists but need something a little more detailed, look no further than this daily planner pad. It is split into three spaces so not only can you plan out your tasks for the day, you can also use the Morning/Afternoon/Evening spaces on the right side to plan out when you want to get them done. The bottom features an additional space for you to take any extra notes throughout the day.

Are you the sort who works best when everything is written out for the week in a place you can easily access? This acrylic wall calendar is perfect for that. Mount it on the wall and use the wet erase markers it comes with to start filling out your days. Its gold accents and sleek look allow it to easily blend in to any modern office space.

Now that we've got all of our sticky notes, pens and pencils, where do we put them? This accent organizer can be used as a stationery holder for your desk. Store everything from scissors to sharpies to highlighters and (far too many) pens.

Lazy Susans are often used in the kitchen, but what about the office? If you find your desk overflowing with stationery, this storage solution might be the solution you've been looking for. Split into five divided sections, you have enough space to store the smaller things like paper clips and push pins alongside pens and pencils.

iPhones, iPads and Kindles, oh my! It seems like everyone has several devices that we use throughout the day. Keep them all in one place along with your sunglasses and other small accessories so that they are easily accessible when you're on the move.

This decorative file organizer adds an extra dimension to your home office space while giving it a playful touch. Bonus: The trunk of the elephant can also serve as a key holder!

Wall art prints are an easy and inexpensive way to make a space feel brand new. Add a few to your home office from artists like Bria Paints! This mini print is only 3 inches by 4 inches, making it small enough to fit basically anywhere.

